Beyonce Set ‘Rules’ for Jay-Z to Save Their Marriage After Infidelity Crisis: …

It sounds like Beyonce set some “rules” for Jay-Z that have saved their marriage.
On Beyonce’s new album, Cowboy Carter, fans once again face reminders of Jay-Z’s infidelity.
Some have responded by asking who, exactly, is trying to steal Queen Bey’s man. Others just wonder if this is an ongoing problem.
A new report says that it’s not — thanks to Beyonce setting some marital boundaries to keep Jay-Z from straying again.
Beyonce and Jay-Z have had their issues
Beginning with Lemonade, Beyonce has exposed Jay-Z’s reported cheating through her music.
Cowboy Carter is no exception. Beyonce’s cover of “Jolene” in particular seems to be a nod to Jay-Z’s wandering eye — among other body parts.
Even Jay-Z addressed the delicate subject on his album, 4:44, back in 2017.
However, a report from In Touch Weekly says that Jay-Z has not had any sort of affair in a while.
The inside source says that this period of fidelity is the result of Jay-Z sticking to Beyonce’s guidelines for their marriage.
“Jay’s ultimately very grateful that she didn’t give up on him back in the day,” the insider affirmed.
Apparently, Beyonce’s rules have kept Jay-Z in line and their marriage intact
“So he shows his respect by following her rules,” the source described in the report.
“He used to go out with the boys all the time,” the insider shared.
“But,” the source went on to explain, these days, “that’s off-limits.”
Additionally, there are some other restrictions that have less to do with his social life with the guys and more to do with his professional life.
“And Beyonce doesn’t like him having one-on-ones with his female talent,” the insider reported.
Normally, that would be an unhealthy or straight-up toxic rule. However, in the context of two spouses who have had troubles in their marriage and are trying to make it work, sometimes setting extra boundaries is healthy.
But Jay-Z does more than just avoid temptations
According to the report, Beyonce and Jay-Z make time out of their busy schedules for regular therapy sessions.
And, perhaps more importantly, for date nights. Otherwise, between their careers and their children, the two might begin to feel less like spouses and more like roommates.
“They work hard at making their marriage work,” the inside source summarized. “And they’re in a healthier place since Beyoncé put her foot down.”