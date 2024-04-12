Beyonce Set ‘Rules’ for Jay-Z to Save Their Marriage After Infidelity Crisis: …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It sounds like Beyonce set some “rules” for Jay-Z that have saved their marriage.

On Beyonce’s new album, Cowboy Carter, fans once again face reminders of Jay-Z’s infidelity.

Some have responded by asking who, exactly, is trying to steal Queen Bey’s man. Others just wonder if this is an ongoing problem.

A new report says that it’s not — thanks to Beyonce setting some marital boundaries to keep Jay-Z from straying again.

BeyoncÃ© accepts the Innovator Award onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on April 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Beyonce and Jay-Z have had their issues

Beginning with Lemonade, Beyonce has exposed Jay-Z’s reported cheating through her music.

Cowboy Carter is no exception. Beyonce’s cover of “Jolene” in particular seems to be a nod to Jay-Z’s wandering eye — among other body parts.

Even Jay-Z addressed the delicate subject on his album, 4:44, back in 2017.

BeyoncÃ© and Jay-Z attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs on January 25, 2020. (Photo Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

However, a report from In Touch Weekly says that Jay-Z has not had any sort of affair in a while.

The inside source says that this period of fidelity is the result of Jay-Z sticking to Beyonce’s guidelines for their marriage.

“Jay’s ultimately very grateful that she didn’t give up on him back in the day,” the insider affirmed.

BeyoncÃ© attends the Luar fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Apparently, Beyonce’s rules have kept Jay-Z in line and their marriage intact

“So he shows his respect by following her rules,” the source described in the report.

“He used to go out with the boys all the time,” the insider shared.

“But,” the source went on to explain, these days, “that’s off-limits.”

Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Jay-Z attend the European Premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

Additionally, there are some other restrictions that have less to do with his social life with the guys and more to do with his professional life.

“And Beyonce doesn’t like him having one-on-ones with his female talent,” the insider reported.

Normally, that would be an unhealthy or straight-up toxic rule. However, in the context of two spouses who have had troubles in their marriage and are trying to make it work, sometimes setting extra boundaries is healthy.

BeyonceÌ accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for â€œRenaissanceâ€ onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

But Jay-Z does more than just avoid temptations

According to the report, Beyonce and Jay-Z make time out of their busy schedules for regular therapy sessions.

And, perhaps more importantly, for date nights. Otherwise, between their careers and their children, the two might begin to feel less like spouses and more like roommates.

“They work hard at making their marriage work,” the inside source summarized. “And they’re in a healthier place since Beyoncé put her foot down.”