Greg Gumbel’s Cause of Death: Sports Broadcasting Legend Passes Away at 78

Sad news out of the world of sports today.

Broadcasting legend Greg Gumbel has passed away at 78.

News of Gumbel’s death comes courtesy of a statement issued by his wife, Marcy Gumbel, and his daughter, Michelle Gumbel.

Sportscaster Greg Gumbel is interviewed prior to the 2016 NCAA Men’s Final Four at NRG Stadium on April 1, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Greg Gumbel’s Cause of Death Revealed

The family revealed today that Gumbel passed away after battling cancer.

“He passed away peacefully surrounded by much love after a courageous battle with cancer,” the statement reads. “Greg approached his illness like one would expect he would, with stoicism, grace and positivity.

“He leaves behind a legacy of love inspiration and dedication to over 50 extraordinary years in the sports broadcast industry; and his iconic voice will never be forgotten,” the Gumbels told CBS Sports.

CBS Analyst Greg Gumbel talks into a microphone during the 1990 NFC Divisional Playoffs game with the Washington Redskins against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park on January 12, 1991 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

The earliest public indication of Gumbel’s illness came in March, when he missed his first NCAA tournament since 1997.

According to ESPN, Gumbel attributed his absence to “family health issues.”

A Legendary Career

Over the course of his 50-year career, Gumbel broke barriers and became synonymous with some of the sports world’s biggest events.

In 2001, he became the first Black broadcaster to deliver play-by-play at a major US sports championship, when he announced Super Bowl XXXV for CBS.

Sportscaster Greg Gumbel and journalist Bryant Gumbel attend UNICHEF Book Party at The Lamb’s Club on September 15, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for UNICEF)

David Berson, president and CEO of CBS Sports, sang Gumbel’s praises today in a statement issued to ESPN.

“A tremendous broadcaster and gifted storyteller, Greg led one of the most remarkable and groundbreaking sports broadcasting careers of all time,” said Berson.

Greg Gumbel is survived by his wife and daughter, as well as several siblings, including fellow broadcaster Bryant Gumbel.

Our thoughts go out to the entire Gumbel clan during this difficult time.