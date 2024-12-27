Janelle Brown Sends Message to Late Son on First Christmas Without Him

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Janelle Brown just spent her first Christmas without son Garrison.

But he was very much in her thoughts.

As Sister Wives fans know all too well at this point, the 25-year-old took his own life back in March via a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Garrison Brown is pictured here on an episode of Sister Wives. (TLC)

In memory of Garrison, his mom took some time this week to commemorate her late son on Instagram Stories, sharing a set of photos of her family together taken on Christmas Eve in 2023.

“Miss you so much sweetheart,” Brown wrote alongside the memorable snapshot. “I am so beyond grateful we were all together last year and got pictures.”

The first photo Janelle uploaded was a family picture of herself beside all six of her children — who she shares with ex Kody Brown — their spouses and her grandchildren.

A second photo featured Garrison pulled in his mother for a kiss on her cheek.

May Garrison Brown rest in peace. His mother shared this photo in his memory on Christmas 2024. (Instagram)

Garrison was found dead in his home in Arizona on March 5, the Flagstaff Police Department reported at the time.

According to the official report, officers responded to a report of a death inside a home and confirmed that Garrison’s brother Gabriel had “discovered Mr. Brown deceased.”

The manner of death was later deemed a “suicide.”

Just so, so sad all around.

Janelle Brown looks very sad in this confessional on Sister Wives. (TLC)

Janelle has made a point to honor Garrison on every major occasion since his death.

For example, the TLC personality previously opened up about celebrating the holidays without Garrison after she and her family got together for Thanksgiving.

After everyone packed their bags and left Janelle’s home, the Sister Wives cast member dedicated an Instagram post to Garrison… along with a throwback picture of him as a child.

“First of the ‘big’ holidays without you sweetheart. We all gathered in NC to celebrate together and kept your photo close by,” Janelle captioned her December 1 post.

“We laughed about your silly sense of humor and told so many stories honoring you. We ate, played games and enjoyed each other’s company. Everyone is returning home now and normal life resumes tomorrow. But I feel you close by.”

Garrison Brown died by suicide at age 25. RIP. (Image Credit: TLC)

Janelle and Kody confirmed the awful news about their child in a joint statement on social media, saying in March they were “deeply saddened to announce the loss” of Garrison and adding:’

He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away.

We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.