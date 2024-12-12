Jana Duggar Had an Actual Bachelorette Party, Got Pulled Over By Police

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Yes, Jana Duggar had a bachelorette party.

In August, just as we had predicted, Counting On alum Jana married Stephen Wissmann.

Though many things about her life and marriage are unusual, she did go on a bachelorette trip.

It wasn’t your standard bachelorette adventure by any means. But it got just wild enough that police pulled over Jana’s vehicle.

During her extensive bachelorette trip vlog in 2024, Jana Duggar captured herself on film more than once. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Jana Duggar had a bachelorette party trip (with family)

Three months after Jana Duggar held her wedding with Stephen Wissmann, she’s showing off her bachelorette party to fans.

A bachelorette party is hardly par for the course for the Duggar cult. But then, neither is marrying at a normal age (Jana is in her thirties), or dating, or becoming engaged.

As you can see in Jana Duggar’s YouTube vlog below, she was not alone. Among others, sisters Jessa and Joy-Anna Duggar joined her on her adventure. She met up with Jinger, too.

As the caption indicates, Jana Duggar was running late and ended up speeding while en route to the airport. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Jana’s bachelorette party trip included going to Santa Barbara.

“Running late for our flight,” she captioned under one moment of the video, “and I was accidentally speeding!”

In one of those dreary, tree-less neighborhoods where the oppression of the sun seems inescapable, a police officer pulled over the vehicle. However, he ended up letting Jana off with a warning — allowing her to continue to the airport.

A police officer pulls over Jana Duggar for speeding while she’s on the way to the airport. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Jana Duggar didn’t seem to have other run-ins with the law

“We are going to be flying to California to see Jinger and spend a few days there for the bachelorette party,” Jana explained to the camera from the airport lobby.

The bachelorette party crew only grew, including Michelle Duggar. Sounds like such a fun time, doesn’t it?

Jana and her entourage spent time at Jinger’s spacious home, playing with her little niblings before they headed to their rental home and its gorgeous mountain view.

In Santa Barbara, the ladies went shopping and partied in a very PG sort of way. The closest thing to “action” involved Michelle allegedly having stopped a thief.

“A guy stole somebody’s wallet,” Jana told the camera, “so Mama Bear chased him down and told him to give it back.”

Jana offered her assessment of the bachelorette trip: “Had a fun time in California. Next thing up: the wedding.”

On her YouTube channel, Jana Duggar walked viewers through as she harvested and ate her own Arkansas pineapples. (Image Credit: YouTube)

This is way out of the ordinary for this family

Most of the Duggar adults are married. And those marriages began with supervised courtships that lasted brief amounts of time, all with parental approval. In some cases, they began in their teens.

While we wouldn’t call Jana “lucky” to be a Duggar, to grow up in a cult, or to live as overly put-upon eldest sibling to so many children, she did manage to dodge the borderline-child-marriage bullet. Jana is 34 years old. That’s a normal age to marry.

The bachelorette party, however (seemingly) tame, is also almost unthinkable within the Duggar cult. One wonders how much of the cult lifestyle was just for show … and how much if it is just Jana having outgrown Jim Bob’s control.