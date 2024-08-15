Jana Duggar Wedding to Stephen Wissmann Revealed?

Folks, this could be the real Jana Duggar wedding date. Finally.

Or, at least, there’s actual paperwork to support it instead of just a prank. And you can already guess the groom-to-be.

Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann have been a hot topic for years. Jana, who seems to live outside of many of her family’s strictest rules, could be getting married.

This time, it’s not just a rumor. There’s a marriage license. And, perhaps, a real wedding date.

UPDATE: And now Jana Duggar is actually married!

On YouTube in the summer of 2024, Jana Duggar took followers on a tour of her Tiny House. (Image Credit: YouTube)

On Thursday, August 15, the eagle-eyed cybersleuths over at Starcasm reported that Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann applied for a marriage license on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

Many longtime Duggar-watchers (not everyone would consider themselves to be a “fan” so much as a spectator or a concerned onlooker) have linked Jana and Stephen in the past.

A search of Arkansas marriage license records confirms the report. You can even see Jim Bob and Michelle’s names listed ominously as Wissmann’s future in-laws.

This screenshot from an Arkansas Marriage License records search shows what appears to be Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann as having applied for a marriage license on August 14, 2024. (Image Credit: Arkansas Marriage License Records)

Starcasm‘s report also noted that there are rumors circulating online that Jana and Stephen aimed to tie the knot on Thursday, August 15.

Obviously, it’s always hypothetically possible that this is true. The same report, however, noted the existence of a wedding registry that lists the big day as August 24, 2024.

As we have noted in the past, anyone could hypothetically set up a fake wedding registry online. In fact, Jana and Stephen have been framed by this prank in the past. The evidence last time? The registry spelled his surname “Wissman,” rather than Stephen Wissmann.

Jana Duggar appears on one of her family’s TLC reality shows. (Image Credit: TLC)

Who is Stephen Wissmann?

Stephen Wissmann and his own sprawling family — he has a dozen siblings of his own — have been close with the Duggars for years.

Jana and Stephen and rumors about them — including Jana spending time with his family over the holidays — goes back several years. Far enough back that fans have theorized that Jana and Stephen broke up, and that Josh’s arrest and trial could have played a role. Maybe.

If they did break up — which is practically unheard of in the Duggar world, because they don’t allow dating and consider marriage to be forever — then things seem to be back on.

On her YouTube channel, Jana Duggar walked her fans through the installation of her above-ground pool. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Stephen Wissman and Jana Duggar’s apparent relationship has looked more like dating — you know, how humans get to know each other romantically. In comparison, Jana’s younger siblings experienced strict courtships in accordance with the rules of their twisted cult.

The two appeared at concerts. And, as we mentioned, she spent Christmas with his family in 2020. That sounds pretty darn serious — whether someone’s dating or courting or even just friends.

In July of 2024, dating rumors reignited after Jana posted a series of snaps to her Instagram in which she appeared to be wearing a ring. Is she engaged? Because that’s also not normal for the Duggar family.

In recent years — even before Josh Duggar’s trial and conviction — the Duggars have been more secretive about some relationships. We’ve found out about Duggar weddings only as they happen, or immediately afterwards.

At the very least, we know that an Arkansas wedding license is good for 60 days. So Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann will have to marry by a couple of weeks before Halloween … if at all.

We wouldn’t be surprised if there’s big news by the end of August.

But we’re also not sure that Jana, or her infamous parents, will share the news publicly right away. Or, again, at all.