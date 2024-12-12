'Sister Wives' Rumor: Is Christine Brown's Husband David Woolley Leaving The Show?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is David Woolley leaving Sister Wives?

When David married Christine Brown, he bound himself to a wonderful woman and to her spectacular children (and Paedon).

He also became a public figure overnight, husband to a woman with millions of fans who’ve followed her story for many years.

That’s a lot to process. And the burdens of the reality TV spotlight aren’t for everyone.

Flaunting their rings one year into marriage, Christine Brown and David Woolley smile with delight. (Image Credit: Entertainment Tonight)

Did David Woolley want to film ‘Sister Wives’ in the first place?

A few weeks ago, David Woolley and Christine Brown spoke to Entertainment Tonight about their marriage — including its ups and downs.

The two are clearly still head over heels. And, as the interview mentioned, fans are clearly eating up David and Christine’s love story.

As for David, he simply said: “Tell me what I need to do, and I’ll do it.” He also admitted that “it’s awkward” filming family interactions.

David Woolley is featured in this scene from Sister Wives. (Image Credit: TLC)

This is not the first time that David and Christine have acknowledged that he only films Sister Wives for her.

Like many people — more than you might think — David doesn’t always know what to do when the cameras begin rolling. He didn’t audition to producers like most reality stars, because his “audition” process was dating and marrying Christine.

The tension between an established reality TV personality and a non-famous partner can be intense. This has torn apart multiple relationships, particularly within the Real Housewives franchise.

Christine Brown and David Woolley appear here on Sister Wives Season 19. (Image Credit: TLC)

Did Christine ‘make’ David film ‘Sister Wives’ scenes?

Much earlier in 2024, David Woolley joked that Christine Brown had thrown him “to the wolves,” leaving him to fend for himself with Sister Wives fans. He was, again, joking.

But, as fans have noted, the joke may have a bit of emotional truth underscoring it. Very few people are actually prepared for what it means for thousands of social media users to tell them what they think of them.

People have accused David of being a fame-seeker, or taking advantage of a “vulnerable” post-divorce Christine, and more. Having strangers invent cruel motivations is seldom an easy thing to take.

Before, David was just doing interviews with Christine. They’d post social media updates together.

Now, he’s fully appearing on Sister Wives. While Christine didn’t “make” him do this, he’s doing this for her sake, even though it’s outside of his comfort zone.

It makes him uncomfortable and it makes him a target. Will David be leaving Sister Wives if the heat becomes too much? Will the tension tear apart their marriage?

Christine Brown and David Woolley look so cute in this photo from Sister Wives. (Image Credit: TLC)

Being with Christine is probably enough

Many people do things for a partner that they wouldn’t on their own. That can include moving, compromising on a house or decor, on the thermostat, and more.

Unlike Kody Brown, David seems willing to respect and cherish his wife. He actually appreciates Christine.

She’s not a “basement wife” anymore. She’s his wife. And, for now, that means that he shows up on TLC sometimes.