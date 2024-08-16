Jana Duggar: BOOM! I’m Married to Stephen Wissmann!

She does, folks.

She finally, really, truly, at last does.

On Thursday, shortly after we learned that Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann had applied for a marriage license, we learned that Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann had taken their relationship one step further…

Jana Duggar, seen here on TLC, is now a married woman. (TLC)

… they actually got married!

“I think it is one of those things that all girls envision someday,” Jana told People Magazine of her nuptials two days before the they went down.

“For me, it felt like, ‘Okay, it’s never coming.’ But now it’s starting to sink in. Reality is starting to set in. And I’m like, ‘Wow, this truly is something that I’ve dreamed of.’

“And just to see it coming about is incredible and kind of hard to believe. It’s a dream come true.”

Jana Duggar makes a face on an episode of Counting On. (TLC)

Jana had infamously been 34 years old and single, a totally normal and uninteresting fact — until one considered the family in which she was raised.

Parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have done out of their way over the years to marry off their daughters and to turn them into baby-making factories at as young of an age as possible.

According to People, Duggar and Wissmann got engaged on June 15 and then became husband and wife at The Grand at Willow Springs in front of 500 guests.

Jessa Duggar Seewald served as the bride’s maid of honor… while her sister-in-law, Abbie Duggar, and siblings Joy-Anna Forsyth, Johannah Duggar, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jordyn Duggar were bridesmaids.

Jana Duggar during one of her appearances on TLC. (TLC)

The Counting On alum initially sparked engagement rumors earlier this summer when she was seen wearing a silver ring on her wedding finger during a visit to South Carolina with her fraternal twin brother John-David Duggar.

She would only confirm at the time that she had finally moved out of her parents’ home in Arkansas.

“Yes, I long to be married and one day I think that will come, but I think … I’m just also just trying to stay busy with whatever comes along my path,” Jana told Us Weekly back in 2020.

And here she is now, clearly very happy and not at all reading from any sort of script written by her mom and dad.

“Coming from two bigger families (Wissmann is one of 13 siblings), we love to be able to get together and celebrate moments like these,” Jana also told People. “And so to have all of them there, it just means a lot.”

A photo of Jana Duggar on TLC’s Counting On. She’s the best. (TLC)

As cited above, Wissman comes from a well-known fundamentalist family, one that has a blog which describes Stephen as a “man of many talents.”

“He enjoys being a pilot, assistant manager of Wissmann Enterprises, Inc., making small furniture and being physically active through workouts and sports,” his biography reads.

“He is gifted in initiating conversations that encourage and challenge, and he has a heart for ministry. He directs a lot of our music arrangements, plays mandolin and guitar, and sings lead and bass.”

Stephen is also the older brother of Hannah Wissmann… who is married to Jana’s younger brother, Jeremiah Duggar.

Isn’t that sweet and romantic and not weird or a sign of just how effed up this incestuous community is at all?!?

Congrats to newlyweds Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann!