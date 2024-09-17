Jana Duggar Celebrates One-Month Wedding Anniversary With New Photos of Stephen Wissmann

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann marked their one-month wedding anniversary this week.

And it looks as though the newlyweds are thoroughly enjoying married life!

When word got out that Jana and Stephen had tied the knot, some fans were shocked.

Jana Duggar talks to producers during her time on Counting On. (TLC)

After all, the couple managed to keep their courtship mostly under wraps, and many fans believed that Jana intended to remain single for life.

But these days, Jana and Stephen are a bit more open about their romance.

And Jana marked the occasion of their one-month anniversary by sharing a carousel of coupled-up photos on Instagram.

“Happy belated one-month anniversary, @stephenwissmann !! Life with you keeps getting better, and I can’t help but smile thinking about all the sweet moments we’ve shared. [Cheers] to forever!”

And Jana’s friends, family, and fans were just as ecstatic about the anniversary.

“Y’all are adorbs,” Jill Duggar commented on the post.

“Of all the Duggar marriages yours hits different! I love the family, but I’m so happy for you,” a fan added.

Jana Duggar, seen here on TLC, is now a married woman. (TLC)

“You have always been a happy and beautiful woman but the change that I can see in your photos… the look in your eyes is screaming happy, love & contentment. It’s beautiful to see,” another follower chimed in.

Jana Had Her Doubts

In a recent interview with People, Jana admitted that she began to feel as though she would never find the right partnet.

“I think it is one of those things that all girls envision someday. For me, it felt like, ‘OK, it’s never coming.’ But now it’s starting to sink in,” she told the outlet just one day before her wedding.

Jana Duggar finds something funny in this photo. (TLC)

“Reality is starting to set in. And I’m like, ‘Wow, this is truly something that I’ve dreamed of.”

Jana shared some wedding photos shortly after she and Stephen exchanged vows.

But with her latest post, we’re getting a more candid view of the happy couple.

Jana Duggar tried on a shoulder-baring dress ahead of her wedding. (YouTube)

Many fans have noted that Jana and Stephen seem more open and less guarded than the typical Duggar couple.

It’s tough to say if that’s really the case. But it’s easy to see why so many fans are rooting for Jana.

The so-called “Cinderella Duggar” has spent most of her life doing household chores and helping to raise her younger siblings.

Now, it’s Jana’s time to shine. And from the looks of her latest photos, she’s making the most of it.