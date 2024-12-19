Diddy Appeared 'Astonishingly Thinner,' 'Grayer' In Latest Court Appearance: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sean “Diddy” Combs appeared in court on Wednesday for a hearing in his federal sex trafficking case.

And according to witnesses in the courtroom, the disgraced music mogul’s months behind bars have taken an obvious toll.

Courtroom sources say Diddy attempted to put on a brave face, greeting his children and offering holiday wishes to the assembled reporters.

But it seems that his appearance served as a testament to the difficulty of life at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

Diddy Shows Signs of Strain In Latest Court Appearance

Law & Crime Network reporter alleged that Diddy had become noticeably thinner since his last public appearance, with far more gray hairs.

“He appeared just astonishingly thinner, which you can expect [from him being] inside a federal detention center for a couple of months now,” reporter Elizabeth Millner said after the hearing.

“A lot different from the luxury lifestyle that he was living before, but he appeared very noticeably thinner, and maybe being locked up in detention is starting to wear on him.”

Diddy was last photographed on September 16 in Central Park on one of last days before his arrest.

Millner says he looks much older now, explaining that “he appeared grayer” during his latest hearing.

Diddy’s New Life

Diddy was denied bail at his previous hearing and he’s been in custody since September. He’s currently awaiting a trial that’s set to begin in May.

A source close to the rapper denied that the time behind bars has affected Diddy’s appearance or mental state.

Speaking with Page Six, the insider described Diddy as “fit, healthy, and fully focused on his defense.”

“He has been very active, remains in good spirits, and, as always, he was happy to see his children,” the source added.

Cameras were not permitted in the courtroom, so other than the witnesses, no one knows for sure how well Diddy is holding up.

What’s Next For Diddy?

Several new allegations against Diddy have surfaced in the months since his arrest.

And while he may be innocent until proven guilty, it seems that the court of public opinion has already reached a verdict.

Numerous celebrities have already distanced themselves from Diddy, including Will Smith, who recently told a concert crowd that he never “had sh-t to do with” the mogul.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.