Ree Drummond Celebrates First-Ever Grandchild!!!!!!!

Ree Drummond has discovered the recipe for true happiness.

On Wednesday, The Pioneer Woman star’s daughter, Alex Drummond Scott, welcomed her daughter, Sofia Marie, with husband Mauricio Scott.

We learned the blessed piece of news due to Ree’s inability to hide her excitement and enthusiasm over the precious addition.

“Our first baby had her first baby. Thank you Lord, we will never be the same,” the Food Network star captioned a lovely photograph of herself cradling the hours-old tot in the hospital alongside her husband Ladd.

Ree added a heart emoji to her post.

As you can see below, the image features Ree and Ladd staring adoringly at newborn Sofia Marie… who is tightly swaddled in a white footprint-patterned muslin and who is donning a white hat with a red bow on her head.

It just doesn’t get any cuter, does it?

For her part, Alex also let Instagram followers know that she was not a proud and extremely happy mom.

“At 2:27am our perfect girl made her arrival a couple weeks early, just in time for Christmas! We are so in love and forever changed,” she and her spouse wrote on social media. “Thank you Lord.”

Over on her Pioneer Woman website, meanwhile, Ree uploaded photo of herself cradling Sofia in her arms.

“I’m saying that with as much objectivity as I can,” the popular TV personality said along with it.

“But I’m not kidding…she is perfect. Like, if you looked up ‘perfect’ in Miriam Webster, it would reference Sofia Scott, and maybe even show a photo of her. Although that would probably technically be an encyclopedia.”

“Mauricio attended to Alex’s every need, to the point that the rest of us questioned if we even needed to be there,” Ree also wrote on her website of her son-in-law, concluding as follows:

What a gift to Ladd and me, for Alex to have a partner in life who demonstrates his love through such clear action.

Thank you, God, for Alex and Mauricio, and for my beautiful granddaughter Sofia Marie Scott.