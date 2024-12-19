Sydney Sweeney Ditches Top for Rooftop Photoshoot After Annihilating Body-Shamers

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sydney Sweeney is thirst trapping her followers.

In the wake of being body-shamed by trolls, the Immaculate star is reminding everyone how deeply wrong they are.

It’s wrong to body-shame. But it’s also simply flat-out absurd to claim that Sydney is anything short of gorgeous.

After taking the body-shamers to task, she’s flaunting her body as a treat for her actual fans.

Sydney Sweeney receives the IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award at The Getty Images Portrait Studio Presented by IMDb And IMDbPro at InterContinental Toronto Centre on September 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for IMDb)

No one thirst traps like Sydney Sweeney

On Wednesday, December 18, the incomparable Sydney Sweeney took to her Instagram to share a series of jaw-dropping photos.

The photoshoot took place on a New York rooftop.

She captioned the photos: “rain rain go away.”

As you can see from the photoset, Sydney kept her Miu Miu cardigan on and open while wearing nothing underneath.

Whether she’s leaning against the railing on the side of the building or clutching her designer purse (or both), the photos look as casual as they can considering her state of dress. Or undress.

As always, Sydney is breathtaking. She’s simultaneously looking unaffected by the loathsome misogynists who recently tried to body-shame her and like a reminder that these people do not know what they’re talking about.

Sydney Sweeney attends the world premiere of “Immaculate” during the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival at The Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2024. (Photo Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images for NEON)

Why did people body-shame Sydney Sweeney in the first place?

To be clear, someone being conventionally attractive — which Sydney very much is — is not what determines that body-shaming is wrong. It is always wrong.

But the recent attacks on Sydney’s appearance, particularly on her bikini body, highlight a simple truth: that beauty standards are a rigged game that anyone can “lose.”

Vicious trolls called Sydney “frumpy,” claimed that she “needs to lose a few pounds,” accused her of being a “catfish,” and asked if she was “pregnant.” Sydney has dealt with creeps for many years. So, she hit back.

The reason that these vile comments cropped up — aside from a deep moral rot infesting our society, that is — was that Sydney appeared in paparazzi photos taken from afar, instead of in selfies or on TV or at a red carpet event.

There was a secondary reason. She has been working out — and showed as much on Instagram. Sydney posted a montage in which she called out hateful comments followed by clips of her working out with a massive tire, weights, and more.

In other words, the body-shamers targeted her for being more fit than she had been. That’s a good thing to remember: body-shaming doesn’t reflect upon hotness, health, or anything else but the bitter moral failings of the body-shamer.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2024 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

She’s been working out for a role

Sydney Sweeney will portray legendary boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming — and as yet unnamed — biopic.

While there is a lot to be said about how actors undergo brutal changes to their bodies simply to audition for roles, let alone to portray them, Sydney’s workouts appear to be sound ways to build muscle mass. In other words, a good idea anyway.

She’s a knockout. And there’s probably a boxing joke in there somewhere.