Brittany Mahomes & Taylor Swift Finally Quash Those Feud Rumors

Did Brittany Mahomes just confirm feud rumors, or quash them?

Though she has often danced around the topic of directly endorsing Trump, Brittany doesn’t seem to see eye-to-eye with Taylor Swift.

Taylor and Brittany haven’t been spending time together amidst 2024’s tense election cycle.

Are they in a feud? Do they hate each other? The answer is clear.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Brittany Mahomes attend the Men’s Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images)

Why do fans think that Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift are feuding?

Last year, Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes seemed all but inseparable at Kansas City Chiefs games.

Brittany’s husband, Patrick Mahomes, is a football player on the same team as Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Their association — both watching the games side-by-side — helped to make the Mahomes couple nearly household names, even outside of sports fandom.

However, this football season has seen less of Taylor and Brittany seeming joined at the hip. Have they watched games together? Yes. But not as many.

Taylor Swift looks on prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Famously, Taylor Swift endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in this year’s election, using her massive platform to try to make the world a better place in so many ways.

Meanwhile, Brittany Mahomes has played coy in some ways, but did publicly “like” a post by disgraced former (and future) president Donald Trump on Instagram. People are reading between the lines of that and recoiling.

Between this — enough of a deal-breaker that many people changed Thanksgiving plans this year, ended friendships, and more — and less time together watching games, are Taylor and Brittany feuding?

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react in a suite during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 03, 2023. (Photo Credit: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Are Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift all good?

Just recently, both Patrick and Brittany Mahomes attended a party that had an Eras Tour motif.

Brittany referred to the people at the event — including Taylor herself — as “my people” with a heart-hands emoji on Instagram.

Many people will politely grin and make small talk with a coworker or neighbor who has abhorrent political leanings, because, as trite as it is to say, we live in a society. But you don’t have to invite someone to a party if you’re in a feud — and they, in turn, don’t have to hype up the gathering on social media.

Singer Taylor Swift walks into the stadium prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 29, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Come to think of it, Taylor had to skip multiple Chiefs games this season due (primarily) to her intense Eras World Tour schedule.

She and Travis love to openly and visibly support each other. But they also both know that their professional obligations come first.

So perhaps the alleged “rift” between Taylor and Brittany is more a public perception that has nothing to do with how they feel about each other. Sometimes, people are just busy.

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, and Ashley Avignone cheer after a Kansas City Chiefs touchdown during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 17, 2023. (Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Are fans and critics being unfair?

It’s worth noting that the disgraced former president has publicly praised Brittany Mahomes. Despite her nauseating “like” on Instagram, she hasn’t exactly returned that energy.

Obviously, it’s smart to keep an eye out for who might be a Trump supporter. But leveling accusations like that without evidence is normal stan behavior among Swifties — but perhaps unbecoming of adults.

Trump memorably tweeted “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” in all caps like a raging 11-year-old who hates his sister’s music. Brittany, at least, clearly doesn’t feel the same way. There’s no harm in giving her the benefit of the doubt until she actually says something shameful.