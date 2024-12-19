Meri Brown: I Don’t Really Talk to Robyn At All!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meri Brown is opening up a great deal these days about where things stand with various members of her family.

A few days ago, for example, the reality star provided an update on her transgender daughter, Leon.

Prior to that, the Sister Wives cast member made it clear that she will never get back together with ex-spouse Kody Brown.

Now, meanwhile?

This is a split screen of Robyn Brown and Meri Brown. (TLC)

Meri is here to talk about her relationship with former sister wife Robyn Brown. Or her lack of one, really.

“Robyn and I don’t really talk a lot,” Meri tells People Magazine in a new interview, referencing her split last year from Kody and adding:

“I know that it was really hard for her when I left, and I suspect that she’s probably just trying to figure out her life completely different than she thought that it was going to be.”

This is accurate.

Awhile ago — following the departures of Meri, Christine and Janelle — Robyn wondered whether she was an idiot for sticking by Kody’s romantic side.

Meri Brown and Kody Brown says their emotional goodbye. (TLC)

“I’m not sure that their day-to-day life has changed a whole lot because it’s been the same thing it has been for the past quite a few years,” Meri also said to People this week.

“But just knowing that she’s full-on monogamous, I’m sure that she has been trying to navigate that herself. But she and I don’t have a lot of interaction.”

Brown has been on her own journey for a long time now.

She said in this feature that she’s needing these days to “focus on me and my future and who’s going to be a cheerleader for what I’m trying to do in my life.”

Kody Brown and Meri Brown on Sister Wives Season 19. (TLC)

As for Meri’s relationships with her other ex-sister wives?

She and Christine shared a lovely moment at Gwendlyn Brown’s bridal shower, embracing as the latter reassured Meri that life would be “better on the other side” following her separation from Kody.

Elsewhere, Meri has been speaking about plans for the Brown family’s Coyote Pass property with Janelle, who warned her to “protect” herself amid ongoing sale drama of that land.

There’s “always a chance” Meri thinks she could salvage things between herself and these women.

Meri Brown looks a little bit concerned in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

“It really just depends on if both parties are involved,” she explained to People, citing Christine in particular and stating:

“Right now, I don’t think that she’s at that place. I don’t think that she wants to. I’m totally happy with where I am in my life as well, and I wish her all the best. Our paths just are not aligned. We’re not living parallel lives right now. But they might cross. I never know.”

On the December 15 episode of Sister Wives, Meri opened up about her ongoing frustrations with Robyn, who isn’t close (at all) to any of Kody’s exes.

“The fact that Robyn didn’t come to my mom’s funeral and support me in that way at that time was very hurtful to me,” Meri said in a confessional.

“They were following the COVID rules and you know, I felt really bad about that and I kind of understood, but Kody ended up going too. The whole thing was really confusing to me that she wouldn’t go because Janelle went.”