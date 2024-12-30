Adele’s Concert Film: Everything To Know About Her Las Vegas Residency Documentary

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Adele is ready to set fire to the screen! The British songstress’s Las Vegas residency may be done, but she’s reportedly planning on releasing a concert film, documenting the shows.

The popstar’s “Weekends With Adele” concert series was one of the hottest tickets in Sin City for two years, and now all of her fans will get to experience the magic.

It’s an excellent decision for Adele to turn her recent concerts into a film and documentary. Fellow popstars Taylor Swift and Beyonce had hit films with their Eras Tour and Renaissance films, respectively.

Adele performs on stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park in Hyde Park on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele)

While the “Someone Like You” singer has not shared any details about the film herself yet, here’s everything we know about the movie!

What Has Adele Said About The Concert Film?

Adele first shared the exciting news that she’d record her shows back in March of 2023. The singer told the crowd at one of her concerts that she’d booked some summer dates.

“I’ll be back for a few weeks in June, and I’m gonna film it and I’m gonna release it to make sure that anyone who wants to see this show can see it,” she said, per Rolling Stone.

Before announcing the film, Adele admitted “playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough.” She knew fans would want to see more.

While the fans who couldn’t make the shows are certainly excited, sources close to the singer also noted that she’s probably going to make a pretty penny off the movie.

An insider closer to the situation reported that Adele would likely earn about $60 million from the movie, according to Mirror.

“Adele’s Vegas shows are not just a massive success critically and with fans, but also financially. And the film special is also going to bring in millions more – a sum greater than the show payments,” the source told the outlet.

What Songs Will Be In The Movie?

The film hasn’t officially been announced yet, so the songs that will be featured are still not clear. The film will likely feature the standard setlist from most of the shows, although Adele did occasionally change things up.

The movie will reportedly be both a concert film and part documentary. It’s not clear what behind-the-scenes details or new insights Adele will have as part of the documentary.

Adele has announced a live album from the concerts, which will be released in February. The three LP vinyl box set boasts 21 songs from the singer’s residency, and it seems likely that it will be a similar setlist for the movie.

The tracklist is as follows:

Hello Easy On Me Turning Tables Take It All I Drink Wine Water Under the Bridge Send My Love (To Your New Lover) Oh My God One and Only Don’t You Remember Rumour Has It Skyfall Hometown Glory Love In The Dark Cry Your Heart Out Set Fire To The Rain When We Were Young Hold On Someone Like You Rolling In The Deep Love Is A Game

When Does Adele’s Concert Film Come Out?

Adele has not yet given a release date for the film. Her live album Weekends With Adele Live In Las Vegas is expected to be released in February, but it’s not clear if the film will coincide with the album.

Adele’s Previous Concert Films

This will be Adele’s fifth concert recording. In 2011, she released the concert film and live album Live At The Royal Albert Hall.

Adele has also released the TV specials Adele At The BBC in 2015, Adele Live In New York City in 2015, and Adele One Night Only in 2021.

What Else Has She Said About Her Vegas Residency?

Adele has also gushed about how special her Las Vegas shows were during the residency.

She spoke about her previous apprehension towards live shows, but these shows gave her new perspective.

“I am the happiest I have ever, ever, ever been on stage,” she said, per Mirror.

“It just feels so one on one. I really have loved coming here every weekend.”