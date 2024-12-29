Andi Dorfman Hospitalized Mere Days After Welcoming First Child

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Over the last several days, Andi Dorfman had a reason to celebrate — and then a reason to be very concerned.

First, the former Bachelorette lead gave birth to her and husband Blaine Hart‘s first child on December 20, announcing the blessed arrival of their daughter via Instagram at the time:

“28 hours of labor later and we are officially a party of three.”

Then, Dorfman was hospitalized.

Andi Dorfman attends the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2024 Presentation on September 9, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Less than a week after giving birth, Dorfman underwent surgery to remove hematomas… or collections of blood that form outside blood vessels.

“Welp, we’re back! This time for Mama,” the reality star wrote on her Instagram Stories December 27, delving into more detail as follows:

“After getting home, I was in a ton of pain and it was getting worse by the day.

“Despite the internet saying recovery takes time, I still felt something was wrong and finally after trying every home remedy, called my doctors and they told me to come right in.”

Andi Dorfman attends the NYLON Presents NYLON Nights At Fashion Week 2023 at Nebula on September 6, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for NYLON)

The 37-year-old went on:

“Turns out I had one large and one small hematoma that were the cause of the pain. Within a few hours, we were at the hospital and prepped for surgery.

“A very straightforward procedure but still pretty terrifying having a 6 day old baby (plus loads of hormones still lurking).”

Yikes, for sure. We can’t even imagine.

Andi Dorfman cradles newborn daughter Harper. (Instagram)

A brand new parent, Dorfman admitted she felt “some guilt” worrying about herself instead of her daughter, “but I realized she’s no good if I’m no good.”

And the ABC personality also passed along a valuable lesson for others.

“No matter how clueless you are about motherhood,” she added.

“You still know your body best! Listen to it! Yes, recovery is tough and everyone is different but your instincts are valid (and probably right).”

Previously, Dorfman and Hart introduced their daughter, along with her name, with an adorable family photo on December 22.

“Introducing … Harper Bell Hart. Our sweet girl came into this world at a solid 7lbs 13 ounces and towering tall like her Daddy at 20.5 inches!” they wrote in a joint Instagram post.

“We are more in love with her than we could ever have imagined. I cry on the spot just looking at her and Dad is completely wrapped around her cute little finger…

“Thank you for all the amazing well wishes you have sent and an enormous thanks to our girl for making us the most mushy, proud, sappy parents ever! This is truly the best gift we have ever received.”