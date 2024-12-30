Linda Lavin Cause of Death: Beloved ‘Alice’ Star Passes Away at 87

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Sad news out of the world of television today, as beloved actress Linda Lavin has passed away at the age of 87.

The news comes as a shock to fans, as Lavin was as active as ever in the weeks leading up to her death.

In addition to promoting her recent Netflix series No Good Deed, Linda was filming another sitcom, Mid-Century Modern, for Hulu.

Linda Lavin attends the premiere of Netflix’s “No Good Deed” at TUDUM Theater on December 04, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Linda Lavin’s Cause of Death Revealed

According to sources close to the situation, Lavin passed away on Sunday following a short battle with cancer.

The first report of her death came courtesy of Deadline. The outlet revealed that Linda “passed unexpectedly due to complications from recently discovered lung cancer.”

News of Lavin’s death instantly made her name an instant trending topic on X (formerly Twitter), where she’s been the subject of thousands of tributes from co-stars, friends, and a legion of adoring fans.

Actress Linda Lavin poses for a photo on the opening night of “The Lyons” at the Vineyard Theatre on October 11, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

An Epic Career

Though best known for her work as the title character on the 1970s sitcom Alice, Linda racked up dozens of noteworthy film and television roles over the course of nearly 60 years in the industry.

She was also a favorite of theater directors, winning a Tony in 1987 for her work in the Neil Simon play Broadway Bound.

More recently, Lavin had regular roles on a number of network sitcoms, including Sean Saves the World, 9JKL, and B Positive.

Linda Lavin previews her new show “Starting Over” during the 54 Below Press preview at 54 Below on May 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

But for millions of fans, Linda’s most indelible work will always be her role on Alice.

One of the most beloved sitcoms of the ’70s and ’80s, the show was based on the Martin Scorsese film Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore.

The success of Alice derived largely from Lavin’s ability to make the audience laugh while simultaneously bringing tremendous heart and humanity to her role as a widowed single mom who takes a job in a diner.

And based on the tributes from those who knew her best, Linda Lavin brought that same warmth and humor to her personal life, as well.

Linda Lavin attends The Roundabout Gala 2023 at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Everybody Loves Raymond star Patricia Heaton summed up the feelings of so many others when she tweeted:

“I just heard the news that my dear friend Linda Lavin died. Totally unexpected, even at the age of 87. A true friend and a total force of nature.”

Our thoughts go out to Linda’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.