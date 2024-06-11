Kailyn Lowry Blasts ‘Skeevy’ Ex of Gypsy-Rose Blanchard, Ryan Anderson

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kail Lowry has some serious thoughts when it comes to Gypsy-Rose Blanchard.

And, more specifically, when it comes to the famous Munchausen’s By Proxy victim’s ex, Ryan Scott Anderson.

Kailyn, like any Teen Mom star past or present, has seen her share of creepy, off-putting dudes and relationships.

But according to Kail, this one takes the cake. Ryan Scott Anderson seems to have made her skin crawl.

Ryan Anderson and Gypsy Rose Blanchard attend “The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard” Red Carpet Event on January 05, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Kail has some thoughts about Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson

Though Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has some reality TV connections (surprising ones, too), she is not a Teen Mom star. That is Kailyn Lowry’s claim to fame, however.

Taking to social media, including to her Instagram and Barely Famous podcast, Kail is taking aim at Anderson.

Watching the first episode of Lifetime’s Gypsy-Rose Blanchard: Life After Lockup gave Kailyn the heebie-jeebies, as you can see below.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“The husband is the weirdest, cringiest, I think I’ve ever seen on TV,” Kailyn Lowry characterizes in the video clip that you can watch below.

“Going back to Teen Mom,” she recalls. “I seemed very cold and defensive in all of my relationships. I think, Jordan … Joe, Jordan, Javi, Dom, whoever was on the show, seemed very cold.”

Kail explains: “Because it’s awkward — for me — to show that kind of love on TV.” That is very fair, and could really play with audience perceptions of televised relationships.

‘I was so skeeved out’

“Now, to watch it from a standpoint of Ryan … I was so skeeved out,” Kailyn admitted, referring to Ryan Anderson.

“He didn’t even give her a second to breathe,” Kail then characterized.

Obviously, not everyone would agree with Kailyn Lowry’s stance on Ms. Rose Blanchard’s ex, Ryan Anderson. But a lot of people feel similarly.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard attends “An Evening with Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies” FYC event at The Grove on May 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Ms. Rose Blanchard (we want to again emphasize that it is not her fault that her first name is a slur for Roma people, though that is unfortunately the least awful thing that her deceased mother did to her) deserves the world.

She lost her childhood and early adulthood to horrific abuse. Being poisoned, drugged, and mutilated to appear ill is a life-ruining nightmare.

And then, when she was finally free of her mother, the state stepped in and robbed her of the next eight years. Our justice system is, at times, a perversion.

Kail is not alone on her opinions

Naturally, a lot of people want to protect Ms. Rose Blanchard from opportunists and general weirdos. Some people want fame by proxy. She’s been used for more than enough “by proxy” of anything for one lifetime.

The way that Ryan Anderson has given interviews after their split, to many, seems to confirm their worst fears about their erstwhile marriage. Very few people put much confidence in a romance that began in prison, anyway.

Ryan’s on-screen behavior is not endearing him to Ms. Blanchard’s fans. She deserves the breathing room to learn how to be a person — free of her mother and free of jail. And, since they’re no longer together, free of her ex.