Queen Camilla Forced To Cancel Upcoming Appearances Due To Illness

Various members of the British royal family have had major health battles in 2024.

Now, it’s the queen’s turn.

This time, the palace isn’t trying to hide it. Queen Camilla is sick and she’s canceled public appearances for the immediate future to undergo medical care.

Here’s what we know so far.

Queen Camilla is seen during her visit to Refettorio OzHarvest on October 22, 2024. (Photo Credit: Bianca De Marchi-Pool/Getty Images)

Queen Camilla is ‘Unwell’

2024 is not shaping up to be a great year for British royal health.

On Tuesday, November 5, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Camilla, wife of King Charles, is suffering from a chest infection.

This ailment has forced her to cancel public appearances for the week.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave goodbye as they depart the country on October 23, 2024. (Photo Credit: Arthur Edwards – Pool/Getty Images)

In a statement to the BBC, Buckingham Palace explained: “Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest.”

The palace spokesperson continued: “With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week.”

On behalf of the Royal Firm, the statement affirmed: “But she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal.”

Queen Camilla speaks at the CHOGM Women’s Forum side-event at the Tanoa Tusitala Hotel on October 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Will Camilla make a swift recovery?

Queen Camilla is 77 years old. Most are operating under the belief that she is in her luxurious home, recovering while receiving first-rate medical care.

However, the official Buckingham Palace statement is all that we know — officially — about her health at the moment.

We do, however, also know that Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester, will be her stand-in. She will be at the opening of this year’s Field of Remembrance event at Westminster Abbey. It is unclear if Birgitte will also participate in Charles’ reception for Olympic and Paralympic athletes on Thursday evening.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are seen during a farewell ceremony, on the final day of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa at the Siumu Village on October 26, 2024. (Photo Credit: Aaron Chown – Pool/Getty Images)

Charles and Camilla recently participated in a tour of Australia and Samoa.

While celebrating independence from British rule is the most popular non-religious holiday on the planet, there are a number of countries that are nominally linked to the UK and specifically to the monarchy. While this is purely ceremonial in most cases, it means that members of the British royal family tour various nations.

Meet-and-greets, at home and abroad, can expose people to many pathogens. Travel can take a lot out of you. And Charles and Camilla’s ages likely make them more vulnerable to some illnesses, despite the healthcare that their immense wealth affords them.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla cook sausages for the food stalls at the Premier’s Community Barbeque at Parramatta Park on October 22, 2024. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

This has been a rough year for the royal family

In February, the world learned about King Charles’ cancer diagnosis. He returned to public duties in April, but questions linger about his long-term health.

More famously, Kate Middleton spent the first months of 2024 as a total recluse. When the Royal Firm’s cover story (and photoshop blunder) fell through, Kate disclosed her own cancer diagnosis. She underwent months of chemotherapy treatments, but completed that process in September.

One can only hope that Camilla is merely sick, and that this is not another cover story for a more grievous illness.