Theresa Nist Finally Admits the Truth Behind Gerry Turner Divorce

Theresa Nist is done insulting our intelligence.

As most celebrity gossip followers know by now, Nist married Gerry Turner this past January… not long after she was selected as Turner’s winner on the first-ever season of The Golden Bachelor.

Then, three months later, the spouses announced their divorce.

Theresa Nist shares a laugh here with Gerry Turner. (ABC)

At the time, Turner referenced “heart-to-heart conversations” between the pair, while Nist cited distance as the basis for the split.

“We looked at homes in South Carolina, we considered New Jersey, and we just looked at home after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision,” she said about how the coupe continued to live apart after exchanging vows.

It all seemed a little fishy to even the most casual of observers.

Who gets engaged and then gets married without figuring out how to live with each other?!?

Theresa Nist sits with Gerry Turner in this scene from The Golden Bachelor. (Image Credit: ABC)

Fast forward to the November 4 episode of the Almost Famous podcast… and Nist told a rather different story.

“It’s not just the location thing,” Theresa confessed on air. “You really can’t know someone in four weeks. I’ll just say that. That’s all I can say. I don’t want to say any more than that.”

This makes a lot more sense, doesn’t it?

It sure speaks to why almost no relationships ever work out between couples that meet on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette — because supposedly falling for someone in front of a camera, while being whisked away to tropical locations and having adventures paid for you by ABC, is VERY different than settling into a real romance.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announce their divorce on Good Morning America. (Image Credit: ABC)

Turner and Nist finalized their divorce in June.

The former reality star told podcast hot Ashley Iaconetti that she and Turner went into their wedding with honest intentions… but the rapid timeline between engagement and their wedding day was encouraged by calls from the network.

It was all too much, too fast.

“I went into this really looking to fall in love and I did,” Nist claimed, noting that the free wedding ceremony from ABC incentivized their immediate commitment.

“We said, ‘Okay they’re offering this to us now’ Not later — it was now. And we said, ‘If we really are going to get married, we should do it because we’re going to get the wedding of our dreams. And we are older and why waste any time? Do it now.’”

Former Golden Bachelor contestant Susan Noles officiated the ceremony between Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner. (Image Credit: ABC)

Nist went on to say that the pair had planned to live together, but Turner then came up with the idea to split their time between Charleston and his own home in Indiana.

Theresa didn’t like this idea.

“You just think the world wants a love story and they want you to move. You don’t know how you’re going to feel until you’re really faced with that decision,” she added.

“It’s very difficult. I do want to be in love. I do want to be with someone. I think love is for me the most important thing and it’s love of family and to have a partner in life is what I want.”