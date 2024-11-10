Christine Reveals Chest Tattoo During Emotional Reunion With Meri On ‘Sister Wives’

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Freedom looks good on Christine. Meri, well, she’s still working on it.

As the new season of Sister Wives continues, the show is finally starting to look how it used to.

By that, we mean that the family is no longer in their separate corners. In fact, for the first time in forever, almost every member of the family was in the same room together.

Kody, Robyn, Meri, Christine – and oh yeah, Christine’s husband!

Of course, at the time tonight’s episode was filmed, David Wooley was still just Christine’s boyfriend. Nevertheless, Kody meeting Christine’s new man was eventful, as was the reunion of Christine and Meri.

Let’s just say there was awkward all around – that’s before Christine debuts her massive new tattoo on her chest!

An awkward reunion for Meri and Janelle on season 19 of ‘Sister Wives’ (TLC)

Janelle And Meri Face Off About Coyote Pass

The episode kicks off with Janelle returning to Flagstaff to see Meri. The latter is in the process of moving to her B&B and emptying out her house on Coyote Pass.

This is apparently news to Janelle, who as it happens, is eager to talk about how to get her stake in the property back from their mutual ex.

Meri is cold to Janelle, despite insisting in her confessional that they don’t “hate each other.”

“We’ve never been super close,” she admits, calling their sit down “not a social visit.” Janelle agrees, admitting they never had a close “one-on-one relationship”. But Janelle feels like Meri deserves to know what’s going on. And so, she launches into the drama surrounding Coyote Pass.

At first, Meri is surprised to hear Janelle’s side of the story, and actually defends Kody. But as Janelle shares more of the story, she starts to agree that they need to sit down with their ex and work out the finances.

Back in her confessional, Meri insists she’s not going to take sides: not Kody and Robyn and not the “ex-wives club.”

Christine and then boyfriend, now husband, David start looking at houses together without even getting married! (TLC)

House Hunting With Christine and David

Elsewhere, Christine and David are starting to look at houses together. Yes, less than two months in and already they’ve gone ring shopping and house hunting together.

And if you can believe, they’re still headed for something way more serious!

The pair are looking for a very specific space. She wants a big kitchen with two ovens, he wants a 3 car garage. They seem very in step with each other, especially on the point that while they want a big house, they don’t want something so big that ALL of their kids will be living with them.

Speaking of kids, while Janelle is back in North Carolina with Maddie, who is close to giving birth, her children Gabe and Savannah are on hand to meet David at an important family function: Gwendolyn and Bea’s bridal shower.

And that’s where the fireworks take off!

Meri and Christine, reunited for the first time in years, hug on ‘Sister Wives’. (TLC)

Christine and Meri Hug It Out

The whole family is invited to Gwendolyn’s party, including Meri, Kody and Robyn. Though Meri arrives with the other two, she makes a point of keeping herself separate from them.

She does this by beelining to Christine and David. It’s been over a year since they’ve seen each other last, and certainly the first time they’ve seen each other since Meri and Kody split.

Shockingly, the women embrace and whisper “I love you,” into each other’s ears. It’s actually a pretty tender moment. The pair seem so comfortable together that Meri even makes a joke about her catfishing scandal.

But back in her confessional, Meri admits she still is not “comfortable opening up to Christine.” She’s also not as ok with being divorced as Christine clearly is.

There it is – Christine’s chest tattoo! (TLC)

Christine Gets Tatted

Finally, the big moment arrives: Christine introduces David to Kody and Robyn. It’s incredibly awkward and their conversation goes on way too long, with pointed silences and awkward laughs dominating.

But as Aspyn points out, when Christine and David marry, this new man will be a more present father figure in Truly’s life than her dad Kody. The girls’ dad has the right to meet the new man in all their lives.

In his confessional, Kody shares that Robyn was worried about David being a “hunk” and there being some jealousy.

But all in all, the couples manage to power through, and Christine celebrates the moment by getting a massive tattoo just about her right breast. She shares a glimpse on camera, the celtic symbol for “new beginnings” on her chest. David gets a matching one and it’s just another step towards their romance becoming a reality.