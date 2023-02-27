Kody and Robyn Brown: Spotted with Potential New Sister Wife?!?

As Sister Wives fans know well by now, Christine Brown has moved on.

The reality star confirmed several days ago that she’s dating a man named David Woolley, someone she has already labeled as the love of her life.

Now, meanwhile, a handful of these same fans think Kody Brown has gone ahead and also found himself a new partner.

Or, at the very least, he’s trying to do so.

Over the weekend, an onlooker in Las Vegas spotted Kody and his only remaining spouse, Robyn, strolling through a hotel lobby.

But they weren’t alone.

As you can see above, a blonde female in a crop top was seen walking alongside the couple, with no one else nearby and the woman seemingly spending some sort of time with the Browns.

Social media users appeared split upon seeing the photo on Facebook, with some folks presuming this was a potential new partner… and others simply saying it’s a snapshot of Robyn’s sister.

Kody and Robyn Brown don’t look especially thrilled to be sitting and talking to the Sister Wives camera here, do they?

We don’t know for sure.

What we do know, based on a recent report, is that Kody and Robyn tried to expand their household several weeks ago.

In the wake of Christine, Janelle and Meri ALL leaving this polygamous family, a source claimed to The Sun this month that Kody had been courting a new possible sister wife for about three months last year.

“They were actively seeking this woman through dating websites, which they claim they’ve never done before,” Pauline Bithell, co-host of the Tender Loving Care…? podcast, alleged to the aforementioned publication.

The woman in question was reportedly in her 20s, had never been involved in the polygamous lifestyle in America and was South American.

A production insider even told The Sun that Kody, Robyyn, a film crew and producers met at a resort in Mexico in early 2023 to shoot scenes for Sister Wives Season 18…

… with this unnamed individual!

Except: things didn’t exactly go as planned for the Browns.

Kody and Robyn Brown smile here as part of a promotional poster for Sister Wives.

After hanging out with Kody and Robyn, the woman supposedly felt “uncomfortable” and “told production she wanted to go home and didn’t want to continue filming.”

“Apparently, my source tells me that this woman wanted zero to do with Kody and Robyn,” Pauline said to The Sun.

“She was pretty much wanting to get out of the situation immediately.

“My source said that she was very uncomfortable with the whole situation. She said she didn’t like their energy.”

Kody Brown looks pretty angry in this scene from a Season 17 Sister Wives episode.

Kody, based on this article, feels “absolutely humiliated by it all and he doesn’t want this to air.”

But why would TLC possibly listen to him?!? This is amazing material for Season 18.

“A lot of the focus has been on this woman, which is why it’s been such a devastation to him,” The Sun wrote.

“He really believed that this was gonna be his next wife.”