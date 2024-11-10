Meri and Christine Brown's 'Sister Wives' Friendship: Where Do They Stand Today?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When four become one, the question remains, who can stay friends in the ex-wives club? Specifically, Meri and Christine – the first and third wife.

The Sisters Wives stars were once, well, sister wives. They both married Kody Brown and had children with him.

Christine Brown was the first to break free of her marriage to Kody. But Janelle and Meri Brown followed suit.

Janelle and Christine have a famous friendship. But where do things stand between Christine and Meri?

Christine Brown is featured in this Sister Wives interview. (TLC)

What is the state of Meri and Christine Brown’s friendship according to Meri?

Meri Brown spoke on the June 10, 2024 episode of the Miss Understood podcast. The Sister Wives star opened up about how she doesn’t speak with Christine, Janelle, or Robyn nearly as much as she once did.

“When I see them we have cordial conversations, but I don’t seek them out to have a relationship,” she described.

“I feel like we had a lot of time to be able to do that, and in the past — a little bit over a year since I separated myself, when Kody and I separated and were done,” Meri remarked. “I’ve had a lot of things I’m working on in myself.”

“I think it’s really really important to be surrounded by the people that really encourage that,” Meri Brown then expressed.

“It’s taken me a little bit to realize and just come to the understanding that it’s okay,” she admitted. “Sometimes people are just in your life for a season.”

Meri continued: “And it’s okay to let things go if the relationship is not reciprocal. And it’s not building me up or building them up — that goes for him, it goes for my sister wives. It goes for anyone in my life.”

Meri Brown on the season 19 premiere of Sister Wives. (TLC)

What is the state of Meri and Christine Brown’s friendship according to Christine?

In a late 2022 conversation on Sister Wives, Christine Brown shared her stance on her fallen friendship with Meri. And she delved into why she believes that Meri felt betrayed.

“‘Cause I ended the friendship. I ended the relationship, I did. I ended it,” she emphasized.

“It wasn’t safe for me anymore and I ended it,” Christine reiterated. “And I just told her straight up, ‘No, we’re not going to be friends cause I don’t trust you and I’m not gonna do that to myself anymore.'”

Christine explained that, for her, the relationship felt beyond repair.

“We tried a little bit here and there in Vegas but her treatment of me wasn’t nice. She wouldn’t be nice to me,” she lamented.

Christine described: “She was just putting me down a lot in public situations. Especially if her family was there she would just put me down. … When I hit my wall, I’m done.”

Christine Brown opens up via a confessional in this Sister Wives scene. (TLC)

Is there any coming back from this?

If Christine Brown and Meri Brown’s friendship ended while the Sister Wives stars were still sister wives, it seems unlikely to get better now. They’re no longer married to Kody. Christine has moved on and found her happiness.

Every now and then, two people who didn’t get along when they were in close quarters will reconnect and mesh well after the fact. Hypothetically, Meri and Christine could see their Sister Wives friendship rekindle if they tried. In theory.

But, as Meri said, sometimes people are only in your life for a “season.” It was a long season for the two of them, but maybe that’s all.