Christine Brown Gushes Over Husband, Says David Woolley is “My Forever Love”

It took her awhile to get here.

It took some pain and some struggle and really challenging times that made her wonder just what life had in store for her.

In the end, however? For Sister Wives star Christine Brown?

It was all worthwhile.

David Woolley sits alongside Christine Brown in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

Earlier this week, you see, Brown reflected on how far she has come — and how it all led to a marriage that makes her feel like the luckiest woman alive.

In a photo uploaded to Instagram on June 17, the 52-year old shared a snapshot of herself and husband David Woolley enjoying a quiet evening while watching the sunset.

“Every step of my journey brought me here,” Brown captioned pictures of the couple with their backs to the camera.

“Watching the sunset with my forever love, grateful for every moment that led us to this beautiful beginning. #NewlyMarried #SunsetViews #GratefulHeart.”

What a lovely tribute.

Christine and David got married in October 2023, about a year and a half after going public with their romance.

They met on a dating app, months after Christine ended her spiritual union with Kody Brown.

Is her relationship with Woolley perfect? No. Can it be messy? Yes, Christine has admitted. But she is just SO, SO happy. It’s clear.

Christine Brown delves into her marriage in this scene from Sister Wives. (TLC)

In September 2023, the mother of six told People Magazine that her now-spouse “has more integrity than anybody I know. He built his business while he was being a single dad, so it’s everything to him.”

Seemingly taking a jab at Kody, Christine continued back then:

“His word is his bond, and it means everything to him…. If he says he’s going to do it, he’s going to do it.

“He’s a phenomenal person, to the core. He’s just outstanding. I just feel like I won a gold mine. I won the lottery with him.”

Christine Brown is featured in this Sister Wives interview. (TLC)

Christine has also said in the past that she didn’t know life could be so “simple.”

As you might expect, things can be a tad complex when you are one of four sister wives.

“I didn’t know I would find a soulmate. I totally found a soulmate. He’s totally my soulmate, and I didn’t even know,” Brown previously added, noting:

“I come with a lot of complications, and he loves me — and that’s the best thing of all.”

Christine Brown gesture here at David Woolley during his first Sister Wives appearance. (TLC)

As for Woolley?

He’s already appeared on Sister Wives and will basically be a main cast member on Season 19 as well.

“He wears his emotions on his sleeve,” Woolley told Sister Wives reunion host Suki Krishnan of Kody last year, adding for emphasis:

“A lot. And sometimes you’ve got to not— — but that’s him. That’s who he is, I can’t say anything differently.”

Viewers could tell that David was watching his words carefully at the time, making sure not to rock any boats too hard. Not to stir up any controversy.

And yet…

“Would I be like that? No. It’s just, he wants you to hear him,” Woolley added, taking an understandable shot at Kody on air.