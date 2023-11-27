Christine Brown Details Meeting Between Kody and Amazing New Husband

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Note to Sister Wives fans:

Perhaps you should not believe everything you see on television.

Over the course of the most recent Sister Wives seasons, Christine and Kody Brown haven’t exactly gotten along… to the point where the former walked away from the latter just about two years ago.

The ex-spouses have said some sort of nasty things about each other, too.

Christine Brown looks directly into the camera and gets serious in this Season 18 confessional scene. (TLC)

In a new interview with Us Weekly, however, the mother of six says that Kody sent her a message this past February that may take some fans by surprise.

“Kody texted me on Valentine’s Day and he said, ‘I’m just wishing you a Happy Valentine’s Day to you and David. It’s wonderful that you found your soulmate,’” Christine told this tabloid.

“I just said, ‘You know what? I hope that you and Robyn [Brown] have a wonderful day.

“You deserve to have a fantastic day too.’”

Christine Brown is featured in this Sister Wives interview. (TLC)

Christine, of course, is making a reference here to David Woolley, who she married in October.

Kody, for his part, remains legally married to Robyn Brown, the only one of his spouses NOT to have left him.

Christine has made it clear she’s no fan of Robyn, but she also makes it clear here that she has no interest in harboring any outward ill will.

There doesn’t seem to be any ongoing tension between everyone involved here.

Say hello to a husband and wife! Christine Brown and David Woolley got married in October 2023. (Instagram)

“They’ve met each other in person a couple of times too,” Christine also told Us Weekly of David and Kody. “It worked out to be all right.”

Specifically, Christine said that Brown and Woolley have met numerous times, most recently at the July wedding of Christine and Kody’s daughter Gwendlyn.

“It worked out to be all right,” Christine said.

“It’s going to be okay because we’re all adults and we’re all responsible. We’re all people that have raised our kids together. So, it’s going to be [okay] because it needs to be.”

Kody Brown says something that is likely very selfish and sexist in this confessional. (TLC)

In a sit-down with Access Hollywood last week, Christine also revealed that viewers will be able to see Kody meet David because the meeting was filmed for the next season of Sister Wives.

(Yes, confirmed! There will be another season of Sister Wives!)

“They’re going to be cordial,” Christine told this outlet.

“I was so nervous, for no reason…it was interesting watching both of them…it’s good. My past is good. My future is better, but my past is good, too.”

Christine Brown smiles broadly in a selfie with husband David Woolley as they enjoy a weekend getaway to New York. (DAVID WOOLLEY/INSTAGRAM)

As for Woolley?

Christine is as smitten as ever.

“It’s like meeting a true companion that’s no stress. Easygoing,” she gushed over her husband.

“He’s chill, he’s fun, and we just kind of move around. [He’s] so romantic with just everything. It’s insane… David’s everything that I hoped for at this point.”