Kody Brown & Robyn 'Not Doing Well' In 'Volatile' Marriage: Divorce In Progress?!

Is another divorce on the horizon for Kody Brown?

2024 has not been a very good year for the reality star. For starters, he kicked the year off with three less wives than he had previously.

Then, in early March, the Sister Wives patriarch lost son Garrison to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Now, with the 19th season of Sister Wives in full swing, fans are seeing first hand how volatile his marriage is with his last, remaining wife, Robyn.

Amid playing the victim and feeling sorry for himself, Kody has seemingly placed his marriage to Robyn in jeopardy.

He knows. She knows it. And shockingly, so do his exes. Could the events of the last year and the latest season of Sister Wives spell the end of Kody’s marriage?

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown don’t look thrilled in this split screen picture of the couple. (TLC)

Kody Brown In A ‘Dark Place’ After His Son’s Suicide

Kody’s son Garrison , who was only 26 years old at the time, had been estranged from his famous father for about two years… ever since Kody laid down some very strict guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, forbidding anyone in his family from interacting with anyone outside the family.

From what we’ve been able to gather, Kody and Garrison were not speaking at the time the latter committed suicide – and the guilt may be affecting other relationships in his life.

The Sister Wives star has said nothing on his own in the wake of Garrison’s passing, although a previous report alleged he made things awkward at Garrison’s funeral.

“Kody is not okay at all. He’s retreated entirely,” a source recently told The Sun, adding of Kody’s mental state these days:

“He gets into dark places when he gets upset, so he’s just in a very dark place right now.”

We can’t verify this report and we don’t know exactly what dark places refers to or means — but in the weeks that followed, it sounded like Kody’s behavior escalated to causing problems in his marriage.

Robyn Brown wears a very serious face in this photo from Sister Wives. (TLC)

Robyn Brown Might Be Ready For A Divorce

How the family copes with the loss of one of their own will be covered in the upcoming 19th season of Sister Wives, airing in September 2024.

When the trailer dropped, fans were given their first opportunity to dive into just how the family is faring these days. When it comes to Roby and Kody, it was clear to see the friction.

“I feel like the idiot that got left behind,” Robyn confessed to the cameras, referring to the other wives who have since left Kody.

In the trailer, the pair get into a heated argument while walking the grounds of their home, Coyote Pass. However, what exactly they’re fighting about remains to be seen.

Still, sources close to the pair have revealed that the marriage is in jeopardy, and has been for longer than fans may have realized.

“Robyn and Kody are not doing well. They have been very unhappy. I mean, they’ve been unhappy since everything fell apart, but even more so now, it’s getting worse,” a source claimed to The Sun.

“He’s just really mad at the world right now. He’s not who he used to be at all,” the source continued.

Now, there are those who would say that this kind of behavior is a reflection of the grieving process. One of the notable steps is anger.

However, the source says his actions go deeper than that.

“He’s completely changed. He’s angry and he’s volatile, and he doesn’t like anybody that’s not worshiping him.”

Kody Brown ponders life in this photo from Sister Wives. (TLC)

How Is Robyn Doing?

Now, as it stands, neither Kody or Robyn have commented on the state of their marriage or have announced an official divorce.

Perhaps it’s because Robyn knows better than anyone what leaving Kody would mean and how it would feel.

She admitted last year that she was in a different state of mourning at the end of her plural family.

“Kody and I, we’re getting through this and figuring this out, but it does feel like there was a death,” Robyn told People Magazine in December of her three sister wives all walking away.

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown are featured in this split-screen image. (TLC)

“We’re both going through a death separately.”

So, she’s looked at life from both sides now: living with Kody and not living with Kody.

And the truth is, at least according to sources, is that Robyn is likely to stick things out for longer than anyone might expect.

“I don’t think they will ever divorce unless he continues what he is doing and pushes her out,” the Sun source added.

But would Kody really do that after losing all his other betrothed?

WTH is going on? That seems to be what Kody Brown is thinking in this scene. (TLC)

Kody Brown Previous Divorces: He’s Down To His Last Wife

Long before Garrison took his own life, Kody had said he was struggling; in that case, because spouses Christine, Meri and Janelle had all left him at various points in the recent past.

In November 2021, Christine finally built up the courage to leave Kody.

Then, in December 2022, Janelle confirmed that she and Kody had separated as well.

Finally, in January 2023, Meri confirmed her split from Kody after 32 years of marriage, either as spiritual husband and wife or legal husband and wife.

Each woman had their own reason for leaving, yet they all followed the same narrative. All of them felt like there was no point in sticking around with someone who didn’t appreciate them.

This leaves Kody in a legal marriage with Robyn Brown, but The Sun also hints at trouble on this romantic horizon.

Amid Kody’s “depression,” a word used by the aforementioned insider, the TLC personality is “causing problems” in his marriage to Robyn.

“His mental state is affecting his marriage and it’s actually causing problems in his relationship,” the source explained.

Kody Brown is looking quite dapper here, huh? (TLC)

Kody’s Exes Weigh In On Divorce Rumors

As the show hit the midseason mark of Season 19, the family was interview by multiple outlets to talk about the state of affairs.

In response to speculation over the state of Robyn and Kody’s union, E! News sat down with two of the ladies who are fortune enough to no longer have to deal with the father of 17.

“I think they’re fine,” Christine told this outlet of Kody and Robyn, for example, quickly and casually dismissing any chatter of an impending divorce.

Janelle echoes this sentiment.

“I actually feel like that’s probably normal couple relationship dynamics,” she told E! of any issues between the spouses that TLC fans have witnessed of late.

“It’s, what, three divorces in two years?” Christine also said to E! of her ex and the love of his life.

“So, their relationship will probably have some things they have to figure out because it changes the dynamic of who you are as a person. But no… I bet they’re going to be great together.”

Guess they would know best; then again, they’ve been so far removed from his orbit, it would be hard to know if they knew for sure he was happy or not.