Garrison Brown Erased from ‘Sister Wives’? Fans Question Family Photos In Show

Has Garrison Brown been “erased” from Sister Wives?

Now that Sister Wives Season 19 is airing, viewers are watching as the family processes their grief.

However, fans are also picking up on who is — or isn’t — appearing. Not just on camera, but in family photos.

Some viewers are worried that it seems that family photos don’t seem to show Garrison. Is this what the family wanted? What’s happening?

Has TLC erased Garrison Brown from ‘Sister Wives’ Season 19?

Naturally, how much Sister Wives will show of the family’s grief has been a topic of serious discussion among fans. We’re sure that the family and producers also discussed this grim topic.

As always, our hearts go out to the entire Brown family. Garrison’s death by suicide is a heartbreak and a tragedy.

Fans aren’t sure if TLC will make tasteful choices when it comes to showing the Brown family processing this loss. And one topic has to do with family photos. Are producers doctoring them?

“Garrison removed from family photos Season 19,” one alarmed Reddit denizen wrote early Tuesday morning.

“What’s everyone’s opinion on this?” the redditor asked. “It’s so jarring to me to just have him ‘erased’ from group photos. It kind of makes me sad.”

Numerous commenters chimed in. Several users of the social media platform urged other fans to not jump to conclusions when it comes to family portraits that don’t seem to show Garrison Brown. Absent does not always mean “erased.”

Was Garrison Brown never in those photos to start with?

“Could be wrong but I think he was in training when those pictures were taken. Payton and Logan aren’t there either. These flagstaff pictures aren’t a professional let’s get everyone together thing. I think it was more, “well, we’re all here” thing,” one commenter suggested.

“Maybe those pictures were taken before Garrison moved to Arizona? (He moved to Arizona a year later then the rest of family),” another redditor chimed in helpfully.

“I thought so but when I searched the photo, he is not in it. I mean the ones of the shoot they use for this 2022 article,” a third Reddit user noted, linking to CBS8. “Yesterday I was able to find an old article that used the photo with just Janelle side of the family but I can’t find that one [right now], still garrison is not in it. “

There is no “one right way” for a reality television series to cover a tragic death. The nature of the show and the nature of the loss are important. And the wishes of his grieving loved ones are paramount.

TLC has edited out things in the past. Most of the time, this means losing a bit of context, pixelating a brand logo, or obscuring a hate symbol.

However, scrubbing a deceased young adult’s face from family photos wouldn’t be overcorrecting. It would be morbid and tasteless — especially if it weren’t the family’s wishes.

Thankfully, it looks like this rumor is pretty easily debunked

We’re glad to see fans correcting each other. Garrison Brown was not erased from Sister Wives … he simply wasn’t in every family photo. Not every group pic will feature every member of such a large family.

Production for Sister Wives has a wide array of family photos and “stock footage” of the Browns to play alongside what’s filmed recently.

We’re sure that producers are going to be conscious of when they edit in photos and footage of Garrison Brown. Family and fans are both mourning his loss. However, we’re sure that no one is trying to simply forget him.