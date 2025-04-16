Rihanna Pregnant: She Breaks Silence On Baby #3 With ASAP Rocky

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Is Rihanna pregnant and welcoming baby #3 in 2025?

Rihanna welcomed her second child, a boy named Riot, in 2023.

The new addition joined Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s first son, who sports the similarly unique name of RZA.

With two kids under the age of three, Rihanna and Rocky obviously have a lot on their plate these days.

But it seems that RiRi might already be thinking about expanding her family even further.

Rihanna attends Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video at Allied Studios on November 08, 2022 in Simi Valley, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Imagesfor Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)

Rihanna Pregnant Again: Did She Actually Reveal Plans For Another Baby?

Let’s start off with this: if Rihanna is pregnant again, she has not officially announced it.

But — and this is a really big BUT — she can’t stop talking about having a third kid either!

When asked by E! News around Christmas 2023 if there’s anything that she hasn’t done in her long and illustrious career, Rihanna jokingly replied, “So far, have daughters.”

Remember, she has two boys! The precursor of “so far” suggests that she’s not done trying for kids. In fact, she’s already worked out the odds of having a girl next time.

“I’m batting at 75 percent for a boy next time. So, we’ll just keep our fingers crossed,” she added.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attend the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on February 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Now, while she didn’t share immediate plans about getting started on baby #3, but we wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a pregnancy announcement sometime in the next year or so.

She just loves being a mom so much!

How Many Kids Does Rihanna Want?

“I can’t believe I have two babies,” Rihanna told Interview magazine in their April 2024 cover story.

While covering everything from her music to her beauty line, Rihanna confessed that everything takes a backseat when it comes to her kids.

Including her style! Rihanna admits that these days, the boys’ fashion choices are much more important than her own.

Music Artist Rihanna attends “The City of Genius” of Moncler by the Huangpu river on October 19, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images for Moncler)

“I spend my time getting the kids dressed to death, and then I’m like, “What’s the most comfortable outfit to wear around them? What’s not going to feel uncomfortable on their face or on their body or make me feel like I can’t hold them properly?” Moms are lazy dressers in real life.”

In that same interview, Rihanna was asked just how many more kids she thinks she’ll have.

“As many as god wants me to have,” she confessed

“I don’t know what god wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

Rihanna Raising Future Entertainers!

While more babies look promising in Rihanna’s future, what does the future look like for Rihanna’s babies?

When asked if she hopes that her kids will follow in her footsteps and enter the music world, Rihanna answered that the decision will be entirely up to them.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend an evening of music during Cannes Lions 2023 on June 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for Spotify)

“I mean, my kids gonna have to get a job someday, right?” the 36-year-old explained while talking to E! News.

“But it’s up to them if they want to be involved. My kids might be like, ‘That’s a you thing, Mom, like, keep me — I don’t even want to be on camera.”

She added that her eldest child is already demonstrating some camera-shy tendencies.

Asap Rocky and Rihanna are seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/23 on February 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci)

“That’s how RZA acts right now,” she continued.

“He loves his reflection, but the minute he sees me with my phone, he’s like, I’m not entertaining you. Nope, nope.”

A$AP Rocky Wants Rihanna Pregnant With More Kids

Rocky has also been hinting that he and Rihanna might be planning to welcome at least one more kid.

“I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children,” he said in a recent interview with Complex.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna celebrate Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin)

“I think that’s our best creation so far. Nothing is better than that out there, any design.”

So, Is Rihanna Pregnant Right Now?

In June of last year, Rihanna was once again asked about expanding her family by ET, who caught up with her at the launch of her new Fenty Hair collection.

After being asked again if she would have more kids, Rihanna responded, “You know what, I hope so. I do.”

When pushed, she made it clear that while baby #3 is on the brain, they are not in her immediate future.

“I’m not pregnant if that’s what you’re asking,” she insisted, before doubling down. “I would definitely have more kids.

That was several months ago. But since there have been no new updates, we’re forced to conclude that Rihanna is not currently pregnant.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Rihanna attends The Daily Front Row’s 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on September 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row) (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row)

Marriage Before Another Baby Carriage?

There have been rumors of Rihanna and Rocky secretly getting married, but if they did get hitched then they’ve done an impressive job of keeping it on the down-low.

It’s possible that the couple is still in the planning stage, but it seems just as likely that they’re holding off, at least for the time being.

After all, these two have a lot going on at the moment! (In addition to their kids and careers, Rocky is currently on trial for assault with a deadly weapon).

In the meantime, Rihanna is still cracking jokes about mom life. Ahead of the 2024 elections, she posted about using her son’s passport to vote.

Rihanna is a citizen of Barbados and is ineligible to vote in US elections. But she was obviously joking about using a toddlers’ ID to commit voter fraud. When commenters criticized the post, RiRi clapped back as only she can:

“Shut up Karen,” she replied to one comment. “When yall stop burning ballot boxes come check me.”

Clearly, welcoming two kids hasn’t slowed her down in the slightest.