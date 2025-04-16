Kylie Jenner Shows Off ADORABLE Son Aire in Pre-Coachella GRWM Video

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kylie Jenner is showing off her adorable boy.

Beyond simply being a reality star and a makeup mogul, Kylie is a mom. For just over 7 years now, in fact.

Just a few years ago, she and ex Travis Scott welcomed Aire. Even if that wasn’t his name at first.

Now, as she gears up for Coachella, Kylie’s giving her fans and followers a look at her precious son. He’s so cute!

Get ready with Kylie Jenner … and Aire!

On Monday, April 14, Kylie Jenner took to TikTok to share a cute get-ready-with-me style video.

Her plan was to gear up for the first weekend of Coachella, the annual music festival.

But the video included an adorable little guest: her 3-year-old son, Aire.

“It’s Coachella!” Kylie announced, while holding her adorable preschool-aged son in her arms, balancing him on one hip.

The video also showed Aire walking towards her and saying “Mommy.” Adorable!

“Hang out with me,” he then asked Kylie, who had picked him up.

‘Look at this cute face’

“I’m gonna do this video and go to my event,” Kylie then explained to her adorable son.

She addressed viewers, inviting them to “look at this cute face.”

That is a great idea, because Aire is just super adorable.

Kylie also went on to admit that “Coachellas are a lot different” for her as a mother.

Aire is 3 years old. Stormi is 7 years old.

Kylie is far from the only parent attending the music festival — note that Justin and Hailey Bieber are attendees. But even though she has functionally limitless resources for childcare and more, being a mother alters every activity, every facet of Kylie’s life.

Becoming a parent changes everything

If someone says that their lifestyle didn’t change when they became parents, they aren’t necessarily lying.

Perhaps they were just really, really doting dog parents or something before that.

Even Kylie, who can afford limitless childcare, knows that her priorities have shifted since having children. She traded the joys of young adulthood for the joys of raising Stormi and Aire.

She still has the wealth and support system to go to fashion shows, Coachella, and more. But she has understandably different priorities these days.