Rihanna and A$AP Rocky: Planning a Secret Wedding In Barbados?!

Rihanna pretty much crushes it every year, but she’s really outdoing herself in 2023.

We’re not even finished with February, and the singer/fashion mogul/inspiration to all has already made headlines on numerous occasions.

First, Rihanna performed at the Super Bowl, bringing down the house without the help of any guest stars.

(Although she did benefit from the assistance of, like, a thousand backup dancers.)

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The performance doubled as an announcement that Rihanna is pregnant with her second child.

Shortly thereafter, the Barbadian queen dominated the news cycle once again, this time by covering British Vogue with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, and their son.

Normally, an A-lister covering a fashion mag isn’t really news, but these were the first official photos of Rihanna’s son, and predictably, fans went bonkers.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are reportedly planning a wedding.

Now, it seems that RiRi might have yet another major announcement on the horizon.

According to a new report from Radar Online, Rihanna and Rocky are planning to tie the knot in the very near future.

And it seems the couple will exchange vows in her native Barbados.

“Throwing a wedding and having another baby are Rihanna’s main focus at the moment,” a source tells the outlet.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021. (Photo via Getty)

“Agreeing to do the Super Bowl definitely reinvigorated her love of performing, but it still doesn’t compare to what she has at home. Luckily, A$AP’s on board, too.”

And while she might be planning a new album or concert tour, it seems that most of RiRi’s future plans involve home and family.

“She has talked about wanting three or four children in total,” the insider adds.

“Rihanna would love to have a girl next — she and A$AP even have names picked out already.”

Rihanna had the most stylish pregnancy in history. (Photo via Instagram)

As for the wedding, it sounds like we can rest assured that it’ll be a suitably stylish affair.

“RiRi’s wedding will be over-the-top,” the insider says.

“She wants it to be in Barbados, a super glam event, but she also wants to be able to run around barefoot,”

We get what the source was saying about the pop icon’s desire to blend multiple different vibes.

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

But we’re pretty sure Rihanna can run around barefoot wherever she wants, and no one is gonna give her a hard time about it.

When you’re both a billionaire and the coolest person on earth, the possibilities are pretty much endless.