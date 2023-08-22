Rihanna Welcomes Second Child! Insiders Hint at Another Unique Name!

Rihanna is a mom! Again!

Yes, multiple sources have now confirmed that the pop icon welcomed her second child earlier this month.

But while she’s one of the most famous people on the planet, and she seems to enjoy sharing updates with her 153 million (!!!) Instagram followers, Rihanna always manages to protect her privacy when it comes to her kids.

In fact, her second bundle of joy entered the world back on August 3, and RiRi somehow managed to keep the news a secret until this week.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend an evening of music hosted by Spotify in Cannes, France. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Multiple insiders have indicated that Rihanna and partner A$AP Rocky have welcomed another boy, but the couple has not yet confirmed those reports.

As for the rest of the details — well, we might have to wait a while.

Rihanna welcomed her first child back in May of 2022, and a full year passed before we learned the kid’s name.

Rihanna attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“We just didn’t get around to [revealing his name ] yet really,” the singer told the Washington Post ahead of the bid reveal.

We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with, kind of, just, like, getting it out there.”

In the end the wait turned out to be well worth it.

Rihanna attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

In honor of their shared love of the Wu-Tang Clan, Rihanna and A$AP named their firstborn RZA.

“‘WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN’ HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN. RZA,” the singer posted by way of confirmation after the news leaked.

TMZ and other outlets say that Rihanna’s second baby is also sporting a “unique” name that begins with the letter “R,” but that’s about all we know so far.

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

In the past, RiRi has spoken at length about her desire to raise a daughter.

“I’m a Black woman. I came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman and I’m going to give birth to a Black woman,” she told Essence in 2019.

“It’s a no-brainer. That’s who I am. It’s the core of who I am in spirit and DNA,” she added.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are reportedly planning a wedding. (Photo Credit: Vogue)

“My mother is an incredible example of how to fight through obstacles in life. I’m sure her mom taught her that and that’s how I’m going to be. We are impeccable, we’re special and the world is going to have to deal with that.”

So we guess if Rihanna did welcome another boy, then she’s probably planning to have at least one more.

But that’s a conversation for a later time.

For now, our sincere congrats go out to Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and their lovely, growing family!