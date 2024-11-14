Sara Haines Walks Off 'The View' After Whoopi Goldberg's NSFW Joke: Watch

When Sara Haines walks off The View, something very bad or very funny has happened. Maybe both.

Guest host Sara Haines was on The View to help Whoopi Goldberg celebrate her birthday.

Amidst all of the understandable doom and gloom, Whoopi held a “favorite things” segment.

However, a Freudian slip had the audience in stitches … and had Sara Haines walking off of the stage.

On The View, Whoopi Goldberg shows Sara Haines a round of cheese bearing the Oscar winner’s face. (Image Credit: ABC)

Why did Sara Haines walk off ‘The View’ during Whoopi’s Favorite Things?

Wednesday, November 13 was Whoopi Goldberg’s birthday. Like many adults, she had to work on her big day. Unlike all but a few people, she is a co-host on The View and got a whole birthday segment.

To commemorate Whoopi turning 69 (nice!) years old, she showed the audience some of her favorite things. You can see that video, and the entire episode, in the video below.

One particularly eye-catching part of Whoopi’s collection was a wheel of cheese. The cheese featured her face.

Awkward! Sara Haines turns and walks off for several steps on The View while Whoopi Goldberg realizes what she just said. (Image Credit: ABC)

“I always wanted my face on cheese,” Sara Haines said very relatably. Whoopi in turn gave a kiss to the top of the wheel of cheese.

“I like to be eaten from time to time,” Whoopi then announced while looking at the cheese.

The audience cracked up, laughing and applauding. But as you can watch in the video, Sarah Haines turns and walks off The View while feigning shock.

Did Whoopi Goldberg really scandalize Sara Haines?

Sara Haines turning and walking off, even if it was only for a few steps, certainly looked like someone who felt offended or at least shocked by the statement.

However, while the audience cheered, she quickly returned. If anything, she was playing into the joke (and perhaps composing herself to keep from cracking up).

Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg did not initially seem to have caught what she’d said.

On The View, Whoopi Goldberg addresses the grim results of the 2024 election. (Image Credit: ABC)

Sara Haines quickly made it clear that she was not, in reality, feeling offended by Whoopi’s accidental innuendo.

She walked back over and put her arm around Whoopi while the audience at The View continued to cheer.

“Never mind,” Whoopi said sheepishly, and then continued her routine about the cheese.

On The View, Whoopi Goldberg spoke up to defend Kate Middleton and the royal firm after the Princess of Wales’ infamous 2024 Mother’s Day photoshop fail. (Image Credit: ABC)

Whoopi Goldberg has a number of good lines

“I don’t want somebody in my house” is a line that, unlike any prospective suitor of Whoopi’s, lives rent-free in many minds.

More recently, she explained her aversion to certain relationships by saying: “I don’t care about your feelings.” It’s a little simplistic, but it works!

“I like to be eaten from time to time” also deserves its place in the Whoopi Hall of Fame. All three lines would look superb in matching needlepoint. Amazing conversation pieces for your home — if you invite somebody there.