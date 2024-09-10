Piers Morgan Unleashes HELL on Meghan Markle: You Upstaged Kate’s Cancer Video!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Piers Morgan unleashes on Meghan Markle whenever he gets the chance.

He just got the chance.

Upon the conclusion of Kate Middleton’s cancer treatment, the royal firm released a video on the topic.

The sepia-toned sequence of family footage seems to be a heartwarming example of an uncharacteristically humanized royal family.

That same day, Netflix announced its new series on Polo. That series comes from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Piers Morgan believes that the timing was intentional — and he’s not alone.

It all started with a video … and then an announcement

On Monday, September 9, at 11:29 AM (EST), the official Prince and Princess of Wales YouTube channel released a video.

The three-minute short film showcased Kate Middleton and her family during her ongoing battle with cancer.

Though William has his scandals and he and Kate can be controversial at times, cancer is not polarizing. No reasonable person could wish this on another. People feel for Kate — and praised the video for its warmth and humanity.

The, just an hour and a half later, at 1:09 PM (EST), Netflix shared a post of their own about a new docuseries, POLO.

Per Netflix’s tweet, POLO “follows elite global players and offers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced world of the sport.”

The Twitter post’s caption concluded: “From Archewell Productions and Boardwalk Pictures. Premiering this December.”

Was the timing a coincidence? Or did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a say?

To be fair, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have produced the series, but that does not give them control over Netflix’s social media.

Netflix controls their social media. Though people have joked about “interns” running these accounts for years, companies employ social media managers (and sometime social media management firms, if they don’t do it in-house) to run Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr, and other pages.

It’s hard to say whether the POLO announcement was planned. But one cannot dispute that the conspicuous timing, and the “outrage” over it, has drawn added attention to the upcoming documentary series.

Piers Morgan Enters The Chat

This is where Piers Morgan and his deeply weird fixation with Meghan Markle enters the picture. For years, he has bent over backwards to insult and belittle Meghan.

And this sick obsession arguably cost him his job. Imagine how horrific you have to be to lose a British media job for hating Meghan Markle too much.

Obviously, he had so much to say about Netflix promoting POLO an hour and forty minutes after Kate Middleton’s cancer video.

He put the Sussex couple on blast

Writing a blistering op-ed for The Sun, Piers Morgan unleashed his fury upon Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

“It may just have been a stupendous coincidence,” he acknowledged about the timing of the POLO news. “But if you believe that, then then I’ve got some very dodgy old Ford Cortinas to sell you.”

Ford Cantinas are an old-timey car. The reference is as painfully British as a disgusting English breakfast. But he wasn’t done. He went on to denigrate Meghan and Harry for merely working on the docuseries.

“One thing is indisputable, and it’s that the separate announcements perfectly encapsulated the very different lives of these two couples now,” Piers Morgan spat.

He decided to call Meghan and Harry “two spoiled brat renegades who ditched royal duty and service for a life of self-enriching Hollywood glitz and glamour, was a nauseatingly ill-timed self-promotional plug for a series about a sport so elite only millionaires can play it.”

Piers Morgan raged: “Regardless of whether Meghan and Harry deliberately rushed out their promo to try to spoil Kate and William’s big announcement, or just to [capitalize] on the megaton-sized global attention it instantly received, it landed like a plop of unwanted pigeon poop on a pavement.”