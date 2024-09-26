Prince Harry’s Bullying Royals, Insists Piers Morgan In New Tirade

Piers Morgan is once again going on the attack against his favorite target, Prince Harry.

As you’re probably aware, Morgan has been lashing out at Harry for years. But he’s really ramped up the hateful rhetoric in recent months.

In May, the bloviating firebrand implored King Charles to strip Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles.

Shortly thereafter, Morgan doubled down by blasting Harry as a “greedy traitor” in one of his trademark tirades.

So it’s not surprising Morgan has set his sights on Harry yet again this week. But his latest argument against the Duke of Sussex might be his most ridiculous to date.

Harry’s Newest Project

Harry made a trip to New York City this week for the Clinton Global Initiative, where he discussed his latest passion project, the Archewell Foundation’s Parent’s Network.

The organization seeks to assist parents who are concerned about their kids’ social media consumption.

The network was launched with the assistance of parents whose children ended their own lives in response to online bullying.

“While we embolden both youth and parents, we must also hold digital platforms accountable,” Harry said at the Clinton Initiative. “Surely none of us want to live in a world where there is no consequence or accountability.”

Seems like a pretty admirable statement to us. But for some reason, old Piers took offense.

Piers Morgan Attacks Prince Harry, Alleges Royal Bullying

In an X (formerly Twitter) post Morgan shared footage of Harry’s speech and commented:

“Does he have any advice for how the royal family can be protected from the harmful effects of people abusing them in books, Netflix docs, podcasts and TV interviews with Oprah?”

Obviously, Morgan was shading Harry’s memoir, as well as his other recent media ventures.

Again, Morgan’s contempt for Harry is nothing new. But it’s shocking that he can take an initiative to prevent child suicide and twist it into an excuse to spew vitriol.

Why exactly does Morgan hate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex so much? Well, Harry might have an explanation.

Harry’s Theory

In 2019, Harry filed the first of several lawsuits against numerous British tabloid media companies.

This one alleged that the Mirror Group had engaged in unlawful information gathering. Harry now believes that Morgan’s attacks in the years since are a result of this lawsuit.

In a 2023 statement to the UK’s High Court, Harry said:

“Unfortunately, as a consequence of me bringing my Mirror Group claim, both myself and my wife have been subjected to a barrage of horrific personal attacks and intimidation from Piers Morgan, who was the editor of the Daily Mirror between 1995 and 2004, presumably in retaliation and in the hope that I will back down, before being able to hold him properly accountable for his unlawful activity towards both me and my mother during his editorship.”

The explanation makes perfect sense.

But as Morgan has demonstrated countless times in the past, jealousy and a desperate desire to remain relevant are motivation enough for him to sputter outrageous nonsense.