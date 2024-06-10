Meghan Markle and Prince Harry BLASTED for Potential Parenting Decision

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s really not a great time to be Meghan Markle and/or Prince Harry.

First, Markle was labeled a difficult, demanding and controlling woman by some random person in Great Britain.

Then, speculation started to run rampant over something Harry may have said to Prince William about marrying Kate Middleton back in the day.

And now?

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Lagos airport for Official State Welcome on May 12, 2024 in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo by Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation)

Prince Harry & Meghan Slamed For Sending Kids To Pricey Schools

The polarizing spouses — who resigned from their Royal Duties just over four years ago and moved to California — are said to be checking out certain private schools in Montecito, the luxurious area where in which they reside.

Sending their son and daughter to these kinds of institutions would come with a hefty price tag, as one campus they are considering reportedly costs over $40,000 per year.

It’s their money, of course.

And one would think that spending it on the education of their kids would be an ideal way to spend it.

But not everyone feels this way.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025’s One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 15, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

Consider Lee Cohen, for example, someone described by In Touch Weekly as a “Royal commentator.”

This individual took Markle and Harry to task, dragging them for “their supposed commitment to progressive causes” and saying this is “nothing but a facade,” elaborating as follows:

“It’s utterly infuriating to hear that Harry and Meghan, the self-proclaimed champions of equality and social justice, are even contemplating enrolling their children in an exclusive, outrageously expensive school.

“Yet they’re willing to pay staggering tens of thousands per year for their children’s education. How can they possibly justify this when so many families struggle to afford even the basic necessities?”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Nigeria Unconquered, a charity organisation that works in collaboration with the Invictus Games Foundation, at a reception at Officersâ€™ Mess on May 11, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria. (Photo by Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation)

A Bad Look After Megxit?

Markle and Harry have allegedly been having money problems for awhile now.

As mentioned above, however, if they can afford to send their children to a private school?

We don’t see this as hypocritical. It makes perfect sense to fight for income equality and to be grateful that you are doing well … while also using the funds you have to make choices that benefit your family.

It’s not about being frugal for people who hold these beliefs; it’s about doing what you can to ensure everyone has the same opportunities and access in life.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Lightway Academy on May 10, 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria. (Photo by Andre Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation)

Still, Cohen called Harry and Meghan “frauds” for considering sending little Archie and Lilibet to institutions that “perpetuate the very systems of privilege that they claim to expose.”

On Twitter, meanwhile, multiple users defended the celebrities, both of whom attended private schools themselves when they were young.

“Education is a priority for Meghan and Harry,” one person wrote, while another added:

“No one should begrudge Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan choosing a school where they can feel Prince Archie is the safest possible setting.”