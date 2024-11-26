Piers Morgan Taunts Alec Baldwin Over 'Rust' Shooting in Response to Political Commentary

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Piers Morgan is taking aim at Alec Baldwin.

This summer, Alec Baldwin’s manslaughter trial ended with a dismissal. It turns out that the court did not appreciate the prosecution’s alleged Brady violation.

Some viewed this as a technicality. Others saw it as an overdue end to a baffling prosecution.

Now, Piers Morgan, who openly sympathizes with the likes of Kevin Spacey, believes that the Rust shooting disqualifies Baldwin from any commentary on just about anything.

What is Piers Morgan saying about Alec Baldwin?

After whining in a lengthy op-ed that he, the fierce opponent of “cancel culture,” wants The View canceled for not loving disgraced former (and future) president Donald Trump, Piers Morgan is going after Alec Baldwin.

On Tuesday, November 26, the TV personality took to Twitter to put the actor on blast.

“Says the guy who shot a woman dead but insists it had nothing to do with him,” Morgan accused, “and the gun fired all by itself…”

The tweet in question was a quote-tweet of The New York Post, which was in turn running a Fox News article, which was in turn citing Baldwin’s words from The Hollywood Reporter.

Baldwin had received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Torino Film Festival in northern Italy. At that time, he lamented the bold-faced ignorance of too many Americans — and the complicity that the media has in ill-informed voting.

“Television news in the United States is a business. They have to make money,” Baldwin acknowledged during the press conference.

Low-information voters steer the course of history for the worse

“There’s a hole. There’s a vacuum,” Alec Baldwin described.

The actor continued: “There is a gap, if you will, in information for Americans.” That much is evident, especially when one considers how many Trump voters googled tariffs for the first time on November 6.

Baldwin grimly acknowledged: “Americans are very uninformed about reality — what’s really going on.”

“With climate change, Ukraine, Israel …” he listed. These are certainly topics where absurd disinformation has too often prevailed over just the bare minimum of understanding current events.

“You name it, all the biggest topics in the world,” Baldwin lamented, “Americans have an appetite for a little bit of information.”

Though Baldwin went on to discuss other problems that Americans will face during the dismal years ahead, Morgan didn’t get specific. He just seemed to be raging because Baldwin discussed … anything.

Why is Piers Morgan lashing out at Alec Baldwin?

For a prop gun to go off and fatally injure someone, an entire cascade of things have to go wrong. Short of a dramatic and improbable murder plot, it’s not really any one person’s fault. Normally, people would see the person holding the prop as part of the tragedy — not the cause.

In this case, Piers Morgan seems to be targeting Alec Baldwin because of their respective politics. Morgan has a reputation for saying strange, even cruel things and for holding odd vendettas. But this seems clearer cut.

Neither of these famous men have reputations for being pleasant people. But Baldwin’s accurate description of widespread political ignorance does not merit Morgan’s cruel jabs.