Wendy Williams Labeled “Permanently Disabled and Incapacitated” by Guardian

Wendy Williams’ health battle has taken a turn for the much, much worse.

Nine months after we learned that the former talk show host had been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia — a condition that impacts the star’s communication abilities and cognitive functions — a new legal filing confirms her health has continued to decline.

In significant fashion.

Wendy Williams attends Spotify x Cash Money Host Premiere of mini-documentary New Cash Order at Lightbox on February 20, 2020 in New York, New York. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Spotify)

According to a legal filing obtained by TMZ and other celebrity gossip outlets, Wendy’s guardian (Sabrina E. Morrissey) says the 60-year-old “has been afflicted by early-onset dementia and, as a result, has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated.”

The update comes amid Morrissey’s ongoing legal battle with A&E Television Networks, Lifetime Entertainment and other affiliates involved with the release of Where Is Wendy Williams?, a program about TV personality’s guardianship, health diagnoses and life after The Wendy Williams Show.

“This case arises from the brutally calculated, deliberate actions of powerful and cravenly opportunistic media companies working together with a producer to knowingly exploit [Williams],” the documents read, referencing the aforementioned diagnosis.

“FTD is a progressive disease, meaning that there is no cure and the symptoms only get worse over time.”

Wendy Williams attends Apple’s global premiere of “The Morning Show” at Josie Robertson Plaza and David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on October 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Apple TV+)

About three months ago, Williams made her first public appearance in over a year after her retreat from the spotlight following the end of her talk show in 2022.

At the time, she visited a holistic wellness store in her home state of New Jersey… accompanied by her 24-year-old son.

The celebrity’s court-ordered guardianship, meanwhile, began in April 2022 following Williams’ ongoing health issues with Graves’ disease, lymphedema, and alcohol abuse.

She was later placed in a care facility, with limited contact with her family, sources indicated back then.

“I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia,” Williams said in a statement this past February.

She continued:

“Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming.

“The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion.”

Wendy Williams attends her being honored with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 17, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Upon revealing Wendy’s diagnosis to the public, her team delved into their reasoning behind for doing so.

“The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy,” the former talk show host’s reps said in a February 22 press release, “but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances.”

The message went on:

“Unfortunately, many individuals diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia face stigma and misunderstanding, particularly when they begin to exhibit behavioral changes but have not yet received a diagnosis.

“Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”