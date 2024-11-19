Meri Brown: Okay, THIS is Why I Stuck with Kody for So Long

On the latest episode of Sister Wives, Meri Brown both defended herself and offered up an explanation.

Why, so many TLC viewers have been wondering for so long, did it take so long for Meri to walk away from her spiritual union to Kody?

Way back in early 2022, we learned that these Browns hadn’t had intercourse in over 10 years.

Meri Brown was very unhappy for most of her marriage to Kody. (TLC)

And yet… it still took about 12 months after this information went viral for Meri and Kody to announce they had terminated their marriage.

Why did Meri remain by the side who openly stopped loving her ages ago?

“There’s just a lot of things that he says and does that have been really, really confusing to me over the years, which also is why I stayed with him for so long,” Meri explained on air this week.

“Even more recently in the last couple of years where Kody would talk to me almost like he needed to vent, I thought for a while with him talking to me and having those conversations and being open to me that it was kind of maybe opening doors to, ‘Okay, we can have other conversations.

“We can start working on things.’ That’s how it felt to me.”

Kody Brown and Meri Brown on Sister Wives Season 19. (TLC)

So, Kody was either sending mixed messages. Or Meri was only hearing what she wanted to hear.

Meri and Kody actually got married in 1990 and then divorced in 2014 so that Kody could marry Robyn Brown and legally adopt her kids from a previous relationships.

Things went downhill between the former husband and wife after that… only for Meri to get caught up in a catfishing scandal a short time later.

She got duped by a woman online pretending to be a man.

“Meri and I were trying to work the relationship out,” Kody in his own confessional this week.

“I completely got over the catfishing thing with Meri and now I’m just trying to be curious. We’re just trying to figure this out. What ended up happening is it was just never a fertile bed for love to grow.”

Previously, Kody blasted Meri as a cheater for this supposed disloyalty.

Meri Brown on the season 19 premiere of Sister Wives. (TLC)

Meri went on to say on this episode that, ever since the family relocated from Las Vegas to Flagstaff in 2018, she found the status of her relationship with Kody to be “really confusing,” explaining:

“When we left Vegas, you know, when we were preparing to leave, he would say things to me like, ‘This is going to be great for us. This will be a new chance at our relationship and we can put everything behind us and we’ll just start new.’”

Alas, that never happened.

“We were not even like a dating couple,” Kody said of how the pair acted in Arizona. “We were like a completely estranged couple that were on the brink of divorce for eight years.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.

