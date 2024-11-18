Paul Teal’s Cause of Death: ‘One Tree Hill’ Star Was 35

Sad news from the world of television, as Paul Teal has passed away at the age of 35.

Teal had a recurring role on the popular teen drama One Tree Hill, which ran on the WB and the CW from 2003 to 2012.

News of his passing comes to us courtesy of his fiancee, Emilia Torello.

Paul Teal during his time on the popular CW series ‘One Tree Hill.’ (The CW/Hulu)

“The most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man passed away,” Torello wrote on Instagram.

“Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future. You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love. You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail,” she continued, adding:

“While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day.

“The world is lucky to have even had a moment with Paul Teal, and I am the luckiest person in it, because I got to call you mine. I will love you forever.”

What Was Paul Teal’s Cause of Death?

The cause of Teal’s passing is unclear.

But based on the wording in Torello’s announcement, it sounds as though he had been battling some sort of long-term illness, possibly cancer.

After roles in recent projects like Deep Water and George and Tammy, Paul stepped away from the spotlight, As a result, little is known about his later years.

But several of his One Tree Hill co-stars were quick to pay tribute.

Former Co-Stars Pay Tribute to Paul Teal

On Instagram, two of Teal’s most famous OTH colleagues shared their grief.

“Incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Paul Teal. We are just starting to watch his OTH episodes on Drama Queens [podcast] and he’s such a talent,” wrote Sophia Bush.

Sophia Bush attends “Melissa Etheridge: My Window” Opening Night at Circle in the Square Theatre on September 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

“My heart is heavy. Paul Teal was the kind of guy who lit up a room without trying. His bright smile, infectious laugh and kind heart made you want to be near him,” Bethany Joy Lenz said in her own tribute.

“He was shy and funny and so so comfortable on stage. Wow. Like his second skin. You couldn’t take your eyes off him. Later, I was giddy to be directing an episode of One Tree Hill where I’d get to cast a new recurring character, Josh- the sleazy movie star,” she continued.

“With his self-effacing sense of humor and willingness to dive fully into any character, Paul was perfect for the part. He was a joy to work with in any environment and so generous.”

“We stayed in touch on and off. I wish it had been more. I wish I’d called all those times I meant to but got distracted. Life is short. I keep thinking that this week. Life is short.”

Our thoughts go out to Paul’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.