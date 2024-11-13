Meghan Markle’s Sister Blames Her For Online Death Threats In New Court Filing

Samantha Markle has once again taken legal action against her famous half-sister, Meghan Markle.

This time Samantha is accusing Meghan of making her feel unsafe with comments she made in a Netflix documentary.

Samantha’s latest filing alleges that Meghan encouraged her followers to launch a coordinated harassment campaign.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen panel during the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival at Austin Convention Center on March 08, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

It’s the latest salvo in a longstanding legal battle between the estranged siblings.

Samantha Markle Says She’s Unsafe Because of Meghan

According to this week’s filing, Samantha was “forced to move residences, retract from public outings” and “faced realistic death threats” because of Meghan’s remarks in the 2022 docuseries Harry & Meghan.

Her claims focus on one segment in the doc, in which a social media expert alleges that Samantha “was part of the group that was putting out … disinformation.”

“You are making people want to kill me,” Meghan says in the scene.

“You are making people want to kill me. It’s not just a tabloid. It’s not just some story. You are making me scared.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, speaks onstage at EAN University on August 15, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

“There can be no doubt that Meghan Markle attacked her sister Samantha Markle verbally in her documentary,” lawyers for Samantha allege in documents obtained by Newsweek.

They add that Samantha “never was part of any group which put out disinformation, never trolled Meghan, was never part of any hate group, never used the N-word on tweets, never monetarized any hate tweets against Meghan, or did anything to make anyone want to kill Meghan or have Meghan made nervous because of any such activity.

“Yet, with a dismissal, Meghan is permitted to walk away, as though innocent.”

An Ongoing Battle

Samantha Markle can’t stop talking about her half-sister. She very clearly has issues. (Photo Credit: Fox News)

The filing is part of an appeal by Samantha after her latest lawsuit against Meghan was dismissed last year.

“An implicit or express statement that [Samantha] belongs to a hate group spreading disinformation about Meghan is an opinion protected by the First Amendment,” Meghan’s lawyers previously countered.

Meghan’s remarks in the doc come in response to observations made by Christopher Bouzy of the social media analytics firm Bot Sentinal.

“So this is not your everyday trolling … It’s insane. And it was done by people who were just not the typical quote-unquote trolls,” Bouzy said.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024 at JW Marriott LA Live on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles)

“These are housewives. These are middle-aged Caucasian women.

“Samantha Markle was part of the group that was putting out a lot of this disinformation.”

Meghan has yet to respond to her half-sister’s latest legal complaint.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a forum about digital responsibility at EAN University during a visit around Colombia on August 15, 2024 in Bogota, Colombia. (Photo by Diego Cuevas/Getty Images)

When Samantha’s latest lawsuit was dismissed, it briefly looked as though the long legal battle between the siblings had come to an end.

But Samantha’s not giving up the fight. And she might finally succeed in her goal of making Meghan appear in court.

Attorneys for the Duchess of Sussex will likely do everything in their power to prevent that from happening.