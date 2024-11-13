John Krasinski Named People’s Sexiest Man Alive – But Is He Really?!?

John Krasinski has joined elite club.

Or, to be more accurate perhaps, let us rephrase:

John Krasinski has joined scalding hot and handsome club.

Yes, the Office actor has been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2024. But the big question is – do you agree?!

John Krasinski attends Paramount’s “A Quiet Place: Day One” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 26, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The Sexiest Man Alive Is Quite Buying It

How did the actor feel about learning about the honor?

“Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts,” Krasinski told People for their cover story. “Other than maybe I’m being punked. That’s not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I’ll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’

“And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me.”

Past winners of People’s Sexiest Man Alive include Dwayne Johnson, Brad Pitt, Mel Gibson, George Clooney, Channing Tatum and many other famous men about whom you may have fantasized over the years.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the New York Premiere of “IF” at the SVA Theater on May 13, 2024, in New York, New York. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

The Mrs. and How She Feels About The Honor

Krasinski is married to Emily Blunt.

He’ll forever be best known for having played Jim on The Office, although the star has gone on since then to anchor the show Jack Ryan on Amazon and has already written and directed The Quiet Place movie franchise.

He has two kids, and no illusions that his new title will change anything for him around the house.

"I think it's going to make me do more household chores," he joked to People. "After this comes out, she'll be like, 'All right, that means you're going to really earn it here."

John Krasinski attends the UK premiere of “IF” at the Cineworld Leicester Square on May 7, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Blunt and Krasinski do at least appear to have one of the healthier marriages in all of Hollywood.

In a serious moment, actor noted to People that “there was a lot of joy” in him sharing the news with his wife of 14 years, adding:

“It’s that beautiful thing where when you’re married to someone, you’re constantly learning and changing and evolving. And I’m so lucky to go through all that with her.”

Now, of course, the question must be asked:

Is John Krasinski really, truly the Sexiest Man Alive?