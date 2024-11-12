Maddie Brush: I Am Done with My Dad! He Only Cares About Himself!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

On the latest episode of The Authentic Society podcast, the 29-year-old — who is the child of Kody and ex-spouse Janelle Brown — detailed her decision to cut her famous (infamous?) father out of her life.

“I have no contact with some of my family, and it’s because of stuff that has happened,” said Maddie, who is pregnant with her fourth child with husband Caleb Brush.

The reality star held little back on this podcast, say that “some people just don’t deserve to be in your life” and then adding:

“I always get messages from people who are like, ‘You should just forgive your dad [and] respect him.’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t think you know what you’re talking about because your experience with your dad could be very different than my experience with my dad.'”

Just last month, Mykelti Brown echoed a similar sentiment. She believes fame has changed Kody — for the much worse.

“He doesn’t have any respect for boundaries, and you have to play by his rules, and I just don’t care to do that,” Maddie added on the podcast.

Going back a few years, Sister Wives viewers witnessed the harsh rules Kody put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, essentially not letting any of his family members see anyone outside of the family.

Such strict guidelines largely cost him his relationships with sons Gabe and Garrison.

By all accounts, Kody wasn’t speaking to Garrison at the time the 25-year old committed suicide in March.

“My dad would get very angry when I would … I’m a straight shooter, you ask me a question, I’m going to tell you what I think,” Maddie went on.

“And he would get very angry when I would be like, ‘I don’t know why you’re surprised here.’ And so that was one of the reasons that I went no contact because it was like, he didn’t like a mirror being held up.”

“There was a lot of anger and he’d like, ‘That’s not true!’ and I’m like, ‘It is true. I know this firsthand.'”

Kody Brown acting clueless and self-absorbed? Lacking any and all empathy? We’re shocked!

Kody shares a total of 18 children with Janelle, Christine, Meri, and Robyn Brown.

His spiritual marriages to Christine and Janelle ended in 2021 and 2022, respectively… while Meri confirmed in January 2023 that she and Kody had terminated their quasi marriage.

“I think there were always parts of him that were like this, but I think that the show morphed his personality,” Mykelti previously said, referring to the selfish and oblivious man at the center of Sister Wives Season 19.

“Fame does that to people. It just morphs you. And having to deal with your faults on TV, being repeatedly thrown in your face for 14 years, it changes you.”