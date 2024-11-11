Britney Spears Has Long-Awaited Reunion with Estranged Son

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Britney Spears had a long-awaited reunion with her youngest son!!

For years, fans have hoped for a Britney Spears family reunion.

Not one with her widely reviled father or her antagonistic brother, but with her teenage sons. Amidst her conservatorship and more, there was tension with both sons.

It is heartwarming to hear that mother and son have reunited. But what changed?

Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019.

After a rough patch, Britney Spears has had a reunion with Jayden James

According to a new report by Page Six, Britney Spears had a recent reunion with Jayden James Federline, her youngest of two sons.

“They have been spending a lot of time together,” an inside source described.

A second insider dished that Jayden has been “back in California” since turning 18.

Remember, in 2023, and with Britney’s approval, Kevin Federline and both of their shared sons moved to California. Sean Preston ended up turning 18 before settling into his new Hawaiian pad, but Jayden — almost exactly one year younger — did not.

Jayden James Federline was born on September 12, 2006. That was two days shy of one year after Sean Preston’s birth (which is not a birthing pace that the medical community recommends). Just two months ago, Jayden turned 18.

Now an adult, he is more or less free to live where he likes and to see who he likes. While there are no indications that anyone was keeping him from seeing Britney, it sounds like this was firmly his choice.

Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, "Britney: Domination" at Park MGM on October 18, 2018.

How does Britney Spears feel about the reunion?

“Britney is thrilled to have her baby back,” that second inside source dished.

The insider went on to characterize that “Everything is moving in the right direction.”

It is unclear if Jayden is living on his own, with Britney, or elsewhere. We hope that he is able to keep that answer private for as long as he likes.

Kevin Federline has been both a critic and a source of praise for ex-wife Britney Spears, as a person and as a parent.

Meanwhile, Sean Preston Federline reportedly still resides in Hawaii. That is where Kevin Federline and his wife, Victoria, moved after she landed a job there.

Speaking of Sean, he and Jayden called Britney back in May to celebrate Mother’s Day. Britney’s attorney confirmed the call at the time.

That was a sign of progress. And, significantly, her sons had previously affirmed their desire to reconcile with Britney. Now, that reunion is underway.

Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton on April 12, 2018.

A Twist In The Tale

While fans all rejoiced at this news, someone who was a little taken aback by it was Jayden’s father, Kevin Federline.

According to him and those who speak for him, Jayden has seen and spoken to his mother multiple times over the years, keeping the relationship cordial, yet still distant.

Kevin’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told TMZ: “If there has been a reconciliation it’s news to Kevin.”

He added that Kevin also speaks to Jayden frequently and hasn’t been told about any kind of reconciliation between the 18-year-old and his mom.

How did the estrangement begin?

There are two major types of familial estrangements between parents and children, and they are radically different. The first, of course, is someone fleeing an abuser. Some relatives are too toxic and too dangerous to be in your life — ever.

Other times, hurt feelings compound. Someone you love can get under your skin. In this case, Jayden felt that Britney showed favoritism towards him over Sean. Additionally, the boys reportedly felt embarrassed by Britney’s social media antics. (What teenager is not embarrassed by their mother?)

Even if Britney never intended or felt favoritism, it’s clear that her boys didn’t feel that way. Despite the conservatorship, that is on her. But we’re encouraged to see this mother-son reunion taking place.