Maddie Brown: I’m Just SO Angry After Garrison’s Suicide

Madison Brown Brush is really going through it these days.

For a really understandable and tragic reason.

The Sister Wives star lost brother Garrison to a self-inflicted gunshot wound back on March 4, a truly shocking and horrifying development… the impact from which will be felt for years to come.

In a new Instagram post, Maddie doesn’t mention Garrison by name.

Garrison talks to the cameras during an episode of ‘Sister Wives’ (TLC/Youtube)

But she delves into some recent emotions that one must assume are linked to the suicide.

“This past November, I embarked on a month-long journey of gratitude, driven by my curiosity about its profound effects on our well-being,” wrote the daughter of Janelle Brown last week.

“The insights I gained were nothing short of astounding, revealing how a simple practice could significantly alter our emotional landscape.”

Maddie then said she’s bee “holding onto a lot of anger — feeling it gnaw at me day after day.”

She continued in her post as follows:

“It’s becoming a heavy load to carry, and I’m starting to feel ready for a change.

“I’m not quite ready to commit to another month of focused gratitude or to completely let go of my anger yet.

“However, I am ready to wake up without that immediate sense of irritation and to not let anger color my entire day. It seems that cultivating a softer heart could be the first step, and gratitude feels like the right tool for this.”

Garrison Brown and his mother, Janelle, on Sister Wives. (TLC/Youtube)

In mid-March, Maddie also shared extensive personal thoughts; also inspired by what befell her brother.

“Mental health is so important and I don’t think we talk about it enough and I don’t think we do enough to bring awareness,” she acutely said back then.

“It wasn’t bullying, it wasn’t a lack of love that Garrison had, it was mental health, and I am going to continue talking about mental health and self care until I am blue in the face.”

Such a brave, poignant and accurate thing for Maddie to have said.

Garrison Brown died by suicide at age 25. RIP. (Image Credit: TLC)

In this latest case, Maddie once again let followers get a peek inside her brain and her heart.

“This journey seems to be filled with both shadows and light. The absence of what was once familiar is profoundly painful, yet the gratitude for the moments we shared is overwhelmingly powerful,” she wrote, concluding:

“I know that it’s perfectly okay to find small moments of gratitude amidst the pain.

“Embracing gratitude doesn’t mean ignoring our hurts; I think it means allowing ourselves to appreciate the full breadth of our experiences, the bitter and the sweet.”

Garrison Brown and mother Janelle on Sister Wives. (TLC)

In the time we Garrison took his own life, we’ve learned that his family was aware of his suicidal tenedences.

Garrison himself cited this mental health struggle in a text message with his mom not long before he passed away.

At this point, we can only continue to keep Maddie and her relatives in mind and to continue to send them our very best wishes.

May Garrison Brown rest in peace.