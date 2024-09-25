Janelle Brown: I’m Launching a New Business, You Guys!

Janelle Brown is doing all she can to move on with her life.

In the wake of the most personal tragedy imaginable.

As previously reported, Janelle is in the process of selling her late son’s house… about six months after Garrison Brown took his own life via self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Janelle Brown is deep in thought on Sister Wives. (TLC)

Now, the veteran Sister Wives cast member has announced that she and her daughter, Madison “Maddie” Brush, are launching a new flower business together.

“I am beyond excited to finally share our passion project with you — TAEDA FARMS!” Janelle wrote via Instagram on Sunday, September 22.

“We’d love to invite you to come along on this wild, messy, and beautiful journey as we build Taeda Farms from the ground up.

“It’s definitely not always glamorous — there’s plenty of sweat, dirt, and learning along the way — but every single step is getting us closer to something truly special.

“We’re turning hard work and heart into something beautiful, and we want you to be a part of it all!”

As you can see above, Janelle already has merchandise (in the form of t-shirts) to go along with this endeavor.

The TLC personality continued:

“Follow us on social media @taedafarms, and join us as we grow — one bloom at a time. If you’d like to support us as we get started, we have some T-shirts with our brand motto, ‘Building beauty from the ground up.’

“We poured a lot of thought into them, and they represent everything this journey means to us.

“Let’s grow together!”

Janelle Brown looks very sad in this confessional on Sister Wives. (TLC)

Back in March, we learned (through an In Touch Weekly report) that Janelle had purchased a 156-acre property in Chocowinity, North Carolina.

This large parcel of lane was listed as agricultural for Taeda Farms, LLC, according to documents obtained by the aforementioned tabloid.

The business initially appeared on Instagram in April with three images featuring the brand’s motto and name and encouraging fans to “stay tuned.”

The company’s website has since been updated to include a store to purchase the t-shirts, as well as information about Taeda Farms and its owners.

“At Taeda Farms, our mission is to build beauty from the ground up, transforming our land into a sanctuary where every bloom and every leaf tells a story. More than just a venue, Taeda Farms will be a haven for community, where people gather to reconnect with nature and each other,” this website reads.

“We strive to create an enchanting space that fosters joy, love, and lasting memories, ensuring that every visit to our farm is a celebration of life’s most beautiful moments.”

Janelle Brown is featured here on the Sister Wives tell-all special. (Image Credit: TLC)

Janelle has been open about Garrison’s suicide ever since it took place.

“We just had no idea that he was in that place,” Janelle told People Magazine in early September, adding that “substance abuse” likely played a role in his state of mind prior to his death. “But he didn’t ever express any kind of extreme sad feelings.”

Towards the end of his life, Brown said Garrison checked in with his loved ones, had adopted a cat and was “really excited” about his career prospects.

Alas.

Concluded the grieving mother in this interview:

“This was just such a shock. We just never expected this.”