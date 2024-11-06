Britney Spears Responds After Kristin Cavallari Claims She's a 'Clone' During Conspiracy Rant

Reading Time: 3 minutes

What does Britney Spears think about Kristin Cavallari accusing her of being a clone … is a sentence we never thought we’d be writing, but here we are.

Sometimes, Kristin Cavallari can be downright sympathetic. Other times, she’s so infuriating that you keep hoping that she’ll admit that she’s joking.

In this case, it’s the latter. She criticized Britney Spears, accusing her of being a clone, in a wildly chaotic rant that defies definition.

And now Kristin is accusing Britney of not being gracious about the clone accusations. How about that, huh?

On her November 5 podcast, Kristin Cavallari spun wild conspiracy theories. It was not the first time. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Sorry, Kristin Cavallari said WHAT about Britney Spears?!

On the Tuesday, November 5 episode of Kristin Cavallari’s Let’s Be Honest podcast, she told bestie Justin Anderson about an interaction with Britney Spears.

However, there is some downright alarming background to it. In October, Kristin discussed “natural health” options, and revealed that she has followed the granola-to-conspiracy pipeline.

“I believe everything. Do you want to know my favorite? I believe this, you guys,” Kristin Cavallari shared with listeners. “I wholeheartedly believe what I’m about to say: I think there are clones, okay? And I think Kanye is a clone.”

Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

During that bizarre confession, Kristin Cavallari added that she believes that Britney Spears is also a clone.

In real life, human cloning technology is years away. That kind of tech could have uses like organ transplants and a supply of blood for transfusions. Conspiracy theorists tend to believe that human cloning exists, has existed for decades, and that vague and shadowy manipulators replace pop stars for vague, sinister purposes.

These conspiracy theories often include strong elements of antisemitism. They can also align with Qanon, and Kristin Cavallari has repeatedly used Qanon language while describing her nonsensical beliefs. But she also seemed to attract the attention of Britney herself.

Kristin Cavallari attends the EWG x Uncommon Beauty event at Kimpton Aertson Hotel on August 13, 2024. (Photo Credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for Environmental Working Group)

Why did Britney Spears call Kristin Cavallari?

“I get a call from my publicist,” Kristin Cavallari recalled. “He calls me and he goes, ‘Guess who wants your phone number?’ And I go, ‘Who?’ Britney f–king Spears!”

She admitted: “So, Britney obviously caught wind of that. So my initial reaction was, I was scared. I’m not gonna lie.”

Kristin Cavallari quickly explained that she wasn’t afraid of having hurt Britney Spears’ feelings. She felt afraid that her unhinged conspiracy theories had brought the anger of shadowy evil masterminds.

“Like, they’re f–king onto me, man,” Kristin Cavallari spun wildly. “They did not like that podcast episode. Like, give her my number.”

Britney Spears ended up sending a group text to her. The message also went to Britney’s publicist and manager — ensuring that everyone was copied on her words. But what did Britney say?

“I’m not gonna read it. I would love to read it. It was a bit of a roller-coaster,” Kristin Cavallari claimed. “I text her separately. And I’m so nice. I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m hardly in L.A. anymore, but when I come in December, I’ll let you know. We should hang out.’”

Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, “Britney: Domination” at Park MGM on October 18, 2018. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

And what did she have to say?

After Kristin Cavallari’s “so nice” message to the woman she accused of being an actual clone, she says that Britney Spears “just never f–king responded.”

She then spat: “Now I do think you’re a f–king clone. I don’t think it’s you. I don’t want to hang out.”

Apparently, Kristin Cavallari only doubled down upon her unhinged beliefs. “This does not seem genuine to me. You just proved my point. You’re not trying to hang out,” she accused. “You’re trying to shut me the f–k up because I’m obviously onto something.”

One has to wonder … why would anyone want to hang out with someone who has accused them of being a clone?