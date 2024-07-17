Ozzy Osbourne Slams Britney Spears: Enough Effing Dancing!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When Ozzy Osbourne slams Britney Spears, it’s not difficult to decide who’s right.

Despite what appears to be a considerable amount of effort to set up Britney Spears for embarrassing photos, a lot of talk about her remains very organic. And it focuses upon her social media.

When she dances on stage under her father’s absolute legal control, she’s one of the greatest performers in the world. But when she dances for fun in her own home and shares it, certain people act like she’s running naked through a Target parking lot and howling at the moon.

The latest celebrity to complain about Britney dancing is Ozzy Osbourne.

Ozzy Osbourne is unhappy with Britney Spears

This is, truly, a case for the old-man-yells-at-cloud meme. The old man is Ozzy Osbourne, legendary rocker and reality TV personality. And he has a bone to pick with legendary pop star Britney Spears.

On the Tuesday, July 16 episode of The Osbournes Podcast, the 75-year-old rocker voiced his complaints.

“I’m fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube,” Ozzy griped.

“Every f–king day,” Ozzy Osbourne complained about Britney.

(Just a note, it seems likely that he is referring to Britney’s dances on social media, such as Instagram. He may be generalizing all social media video platforms and referring to them as “YouTube,” perhaps due to his age.)

“It’s sad,” Ozzy then commented. “Very, very, sad.”

Apparently, the slam on Britney began with a discussion of TikTok dances

During the podcast episode, Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly, and Jack Osbourne were answering fan questions.

One question asked Kelly if she might ever participate in a TikTok dance.

Kelly is a 39-year-old millennial. And while there has certainly been brilliant content on TikTok that adults have made and enjoyed, the algorithmic video app’s target audience is teens and very young adults.

“I don’t know how to do TikTok dances. I don’t know where anybody would ever think that I would,” Kelly Osbourne admitted. She is, as always, the most relatable member of her famous family.

At best, the family sounded fairly sympathetic towards Britney. Sharon referred to Britney as a “poor little thing.” They did, however, quickly move on.

Just to be clear, there are many reasons to pity Britney Spears. Her dancing in her own home and sharing those videos sometimes on Instagram is probably not one of them. Some people livetweet reality TV, some people upload cooking videos, and Britney shares dancing clips. That’s social media.

Just to be clear, Britney’s dances aren’t harming anyone

As Ozzy Osbourne slams Britney Spears (as others have before him) because her dances are “cringe” or whatever … they’re also optional? Generally speaking, you don’t have to follow her.

Algorithmic apps like TikTok don’t really give people a choice of who, or what, they see. But most social media gives you a choice to curate your experience.

A lot of people have harmed Britney. But Britney dancing in her kitchen or whatever isn’t harming herself or others. She’s one of the world’s most talented performers — and also a goofy mom messing around on Instagram.