Let us be clear up front:

Everyone is entitled to mourn in their own way, in their own fashion.

We cannot say for sure that is going on in Kody Brown’s head these days, for example, in the recent wake of his son Garrison having committed suicide back on March 4.

Our heart truly goes out to the Sister Wives star.

That said, we must pass along the following report.

According to The Sun, things were rather tense and uncomfortable on March 9 at the memorial service held by the Nevada National Guard.

Last month, photos from this event went viral, with most of the focus centering on Janelle Brown being handed an American Flag by soldiers mourning her son and bawling uncontrollably.

Said photos are heartbreaking.

Now, meanwhile, a new alleged piece of information has leaked about this very sad event.

A source — who was at the funeral, we’d have to assume — told The Sun this week that Kody made things awkward and uncomfortable through his attitude and behavior.

“Kody was standoffish. He was more resistant in mingling,” this insider told this outlet, even adding:

“Robyn encouraged Kody to sit close to Janelle.”

This is bizarre and sort of awful if true.

Garrison was the son of Kody and Janelle. Was he really not sitting close to his grieving ex-spouse? Just because she left him several months ago? Even amid the biggest nightmare one can imagine for her?!?

As has been well documented, Kody is only married to Robyn at this point — and both Christine and Janelle have spoken out how how strongly he loved her over the years.

How his favoritism for Robyn played a role in both women walking away from their plural marriages.

Heck, Christine has said Robyn is sad and pathetic.

So, fast forward to the memorial in March, and…

“It wasn’t good for Robyn either since a lot of the family still has resentment towards her,” The Sun writes.

The source went on to say that the family reunion “was awkward,” but “everyone came together and they supported each other.”

This has at least been a consistent theme that has come out of Garrison Brown’s funeral.

Consider what his cousin, Emma, wrote about it previously via Instagram:

“i had to dress up for your funeral today and this is everything i wish you could’ve heard before i had to say goodbye. we love you.”

As you can see above, she concluded in beautiful fashion:

i wish i was able to give you a hug and tell you how much you were loved. you were human, you had flaws but never once did i doubt the friendship we had.

i’ll always cherish the times i got to spend with you. we planned to go on so many backpacking trips but only made it to one.

i’ll miss your goofy dad jokes, our coffee runs, the dinners we shared. the times we watched movies and you always let me put messy face masks all over our faces. you always made sure that i had ate, and made sure i knew i could always talk to you.

you were a son, a brother, a soldier, and a friend. if there is a god i hope he’s giving you peace. i love you robert.