Kody Brown is not exactly the most sympathetic figure on national television.

Throughout recent years on Sister Wives, this father of 17 has come across as someone who doesn’t really care about his kids… or his spouses… or, really, anyone except for himself.

Perhaps as a result of this me-first attitude, Kody now finds himself without Janelle, Meri or Christine as sister wives.

He’s only in a relationship at this point with Robyn Brown.

Kody Brown is featured on this Christine wedding special that aired in January 2024.

After spending many months tearing Christine, especially, a new one for walking out on their relationship (he once trashed her as a $hitty sister wife)… Kody now seems to be singing a different, more mature and conciliatory tone.

“It’s been a process,” Kody recently told People Magazine.

“Really I just look forward to a future of a lot of forgiving and a lot of more understanding.”

Christine, of course, has already moved way on from Kody, having actually gotten married this past October.

Meri, meanwhile, just introduced the universe to her boyfriend, Amos Andrews.



Kody’s exes haven’t been waiting around for this reality star to come around, the all seem quite content with their decision to start anew.

For Kody, however, these decisions crushed his self-esteem.

At the time, at least, and then for a period of time after that.

“I feel like my confidence is coming back,” Kody also says now to People.

“I got to find that space of grace and love for myself as well. Be it really forgiving of simple things, like just being angry about what has happened. I want to forgive myself for that and move on.”



On the Christine Brown wedding special that aired this month on TLC, Kody offered his ex-wife support and best wishes.

It’s all part of his ongoing “journey,” Kody explained to People in this new interview.

“You have to express forgiveness to the people you’ve been involved with,” admitted Brown.

“You have to express understanding and hope that at the end of an era for us as a family, we still have hope of a friendship and a loving or kind relationship with each other in the future because we’re bound forever through our kids.”



In November 2021, Christine finally built up the courage to leave Kody.

Then, in December 2022, Janelle confirmed that she and Kody had separated as well.

Finally, in January 2023, Meri confirmed her split from Kody after 32 years of marriage, either as spiritual husband and wife or legal husband and wife.

Kody is still reeling. But he’s also trying to evolve.



“What will move us forward will be the grace, the love and the forgiveness,” Kody continued to People, adding that his goal is to deliver “forgiveness towards somebody who’s just said bad things about you.”

He concluded:

“The same grace and love that we were giving each other 10 years ago as we’re going through this very difficult process.”

