Jinger Duggar Celebrates 8th Wedding Anniversary to Jeremy Vuolo: This is the Best …

Jinger Duggar has another reason to be grateful this week.

The former reality star, who is pregnant with her third child, has now been married to husband Jeremy Vuolo for eight years.

For those wondering, the traditional gift for this milestone is bronze.

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar Vuolo attend the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Discovery’s “Serengeti” at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on July 23, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

“You are the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Duggar captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday, November 5 in honor of this occasion.

“The past 8 years with you has been the best adventure of my life. You are my best friend and answer my prayers. God is so kind to let me journey through life by your side.”

Alongside her romantic and precious caption, Duggar shared one photo for each year that she and Vuolo have a romantic item.

The spouses met 2015 and got engaged the following year… before getting married November 2016. Yes, it all happened very fast, as it so often does with members of the Duggar family.

In hindsight, the couple agrees that its first year of marriage was the most challenging.

“I’m looking back eight years in [and] going, ‘That year was a breeze.’ … But then you [said] last night, ‘No, I think it was the hardest,’ and I think I agree with you,” Vuolo said during an episode of their Jinger & Jeremy Podcast in September. “We faced so much adjustment and so much change.”

In July 2018, Jinger and Jeremy welcomed their first child, a daughter named Felicity.

Their second daughter, Evangeline Jo, was born in November 2020, a blessing which followed the tragedy of a miscarriage Duggar suffered in between giving birth to these kids.

Jinger Duggar released a memoir in January of 2023. (Amazon)

Fast forward to just a few weeks ago and Duggar confirming she was expecting once again.

“We’re super excited,” she told People Magazine in an interview that went viral on October 15.

“I’m actually all about it. Especially in the heat the past few days, I think I’m not super big pregnant and so I’m not having to worry about the extra heat. I’m like, ‘Oh man, this is going to be such an awesome thing to go through pregnancy, not in the summer.’”

The husband and wife were planning for this upcoming newborn, and aren’t certain whether or not he/she will be their final offspring.

“I felt like I was set with two, but I don’t know. Three was kind of what we had always said was a really good number,” Duggar told People.

“So, three or four. I don’t know. But I think three is what I’m leaning towards right now.”