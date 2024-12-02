Britney Spears is Sober & Celibate After Finalizing Divorce: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Britney Spears is sober, celibate, and has her eye on continued success.

That is a huge step forward, given how things were for her just a few years ago.

Despite only recently regaining autonomy over her life and financials, Britney has been the target of transparent smear efforts. Fortunately, the sabotage hasn’t worked.

She’s making a lot of sound medical decisions, a new report details. And she’s also swearing off awful dudes as she sets her sights on long-term financial goals.

Singer Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, “Britney: Domination” at Park MGM on October 18, 2018. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Britney Spears is sober and celibate!

According to a lengthy report from The Daily Mail, Britney Spears’ life is finally back on track.

Or it’s getting there. After losing more than a dozen years of freedom to a conservatorship, these things take time.

“She will be healing from her trauma for a very long time,” an inside source predicted.

Singer Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California on July 22, 2019. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

“But,” the insider continued, “she is done with men for now and is focusing on herself.”

The source described how Britney has sworn off “toxic” men. That abjuration reportedly includes cutting contact with Paul Richard Soliz.

In related news, Britney has now finalized her divorce from Sam Asghari, to whom she was married for 14 months, beginning in 2022.

Previously, Britney had bad experiences with psychiatry — because she had no control over her treatment or medication. Now, the report adds, she is taking medication and working regularly with a therapist.

Singer Britney Spears speaks during the grand opening of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation Britney Spears Campus on November 4, 2017. (Photo Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Just a quick clarification about Britney Spears being ‘sober’

According to the report, Britney Spears has hired both a chef and a medical professional to work full time at her Thousand Oaks mansion.

“She is sober and does not do drugs,” the insider continued. However, the use of the term “sober” may be controversial — and Britney is not the one making the claim.

“She has a glass of wine now and then,” the source then added. “But she does not have a substance abuse problem and has people around her to make sure that she stays on the straight and narrow.”

Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“She has the love of her sons back and that has been transformative,” the inside source said of Britney Spears’ relationship with her boys.

“They speak often and text all the time,” the insider added. “This is all she wanted.”

Britney’s lack of autonomy and sudden freedom — during and after the conservatorship, respectively — both impacted her relationship with Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline. Repairing those estranged bonds is of course a priority.

Singer Britney Spears performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2016 presented by Capital One at Staples Center on December 2, 2016. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Regaining financial control has been so important

We live in an era where even singers who are merely “very good” can make $1 million a night playing concerts. The Taylor Swifts of the world can make much, much more. Yet Britney Spears’ net worth is reportedly only around $60 million.

Now that she has her autonomy back, however, that’s on the mend. She signed a $15 million deal in 2022 for her best-selling memoir. And, according to the insider: “She never imagined that this would completely change her entire life.”

Now, Britney is reportedly aiming to follow in the footsteps of Selena Gomez and others to become a billionaire. The next step? Her lofty deal to turn her memoir into a movie.